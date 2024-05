INEOS Britannia arguably put in the performance of the day, lighting the after-burners and just looking better and better as the southerly wind came up into the afternoon.

In the lighter airs around midday, flight was easily attainable and the British elected to ride high with a bow-down profile but as soon as the breeze came up, ‘RB3’ just hunkered down into that delicious squat position, exercising the aft bustle and end-plating better than anyone we’ve seen so far.