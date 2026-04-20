International 505 Inland Championships go to Sims and Gibbon

2026 International 505 Inland Championships at Northampton SC won by Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon of Carsington SC.

The light weather affair came down to final race decider between Sims and Gibbon, and Ian Pinnell and Ian Mitchell, with Sims and Gibbon maintaining their overall advantage, while Harvey Hillary and Archie Massey took the final race win.

After four races Sims and Gibbon were tied for the lead on 7 pts with Pinnell and Mitchell. The fifth race breaking the impasse with Sims and Gibbon taking their third win and then ensuring that Pinnell and Mitchell were unable to recover in the final race.

Hillary and Massey finished third, tied on 15 pts with Craig Burlton and Richard Anderton.

P&B 505 Inlands – Final after 6 races, 1 discard

1st 9246 Michael Sims / Carl Gibbon – – 1 1 2 3 1 -5 – – 8 pts

2nd 9283 Ian Pinnell / Ian Mitchell – – 3 2 1 1 4 -6 – – 11 pts

3rd 9136 Harvey Hillary / Archie Massey – – 4 -6 3 5 2 1 – – 15 pts

4th 8935 Craig Burlton / Richard Anderton – – 2 -5 4 2 5 2 – – 15 pts

5th 9104 Andy Wilde / Harry Briddon – – 6 3 -8 8 3 3 – – 23 pts

6th 9039 Monty Ross / James Ross – – 5 4 -6 4 6 4 – – 23 pts

7th 9236 Jim Blyth / Darrel Samanjoul – – 7 7 5 7 -8 7 – – 33 pts

8th 9168 Miles Odell / Max Odell – – -8 8 7 6 7 8 – – 36 pts

9th 9157 Chris White / Rory Odell – – 9 9 -10 10 9 9 – – 46 pts



Full results available here . . .