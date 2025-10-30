5o5 European Championships – Victory for Gilbert and Mitchell

Britain’s Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell are the 2025 International 5o5 European Champions.

The the Hayling Island SC pair finished the championship tied on points with Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff of Germany, with California’s Howard Hamlin and Andy Zinn completing the podium.

Racing was compressed into just two days, with five races completed on the first two days, before conditions on Saturday and Sunday failed to produce a decent sailing breeze.

Gilbert and Mitchell led the first day with a 1, 2, 1 scoreline, ahead of Hofmann and Brockerhoff’s 3, 1, 4.

Day 2 saw two races with Hofmann and Brockerhoff adding a 3 and 1, while Gilbert and Mitchell adding a 4 and 6 to hold onto the overall lead. With Hamlin and Zinn moving into third with a 1 and 2.

The lack of any further racing over the two final days confirmed the title for Gilbert and Mitchell on countback after the discard.

The 2025 Europeans was a very successful and well attended event, not least because of the support of local volunteers, the Spanish and Catalan Sailing Federations, as well as the local town council and Club Nautic Estartit on Spain’s Costa Brava .

It was also an important boost for the British 505 members with the 2026 Worlds taking place in the UK at Hayling Island SC 2-11 July with 100 entries expected.

The next European events will be the 2026 Easter Eurocup traditionally held in the South of France followed by Garda in May and then the Class World Championships at Hayling Island.

2025 5o5 European Championship – Leaders (58 entries)

1st GBR Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell – – 8 pts

2nd GER Jan‑Philipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff – – 8 pts

3rd USA Howard Hamlin and Andrew Zinn – – 15 pts

4th USA Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel – – 19 pts

5th GBR Paul Brotherton and James Fawcett – – 21 pts

6th AUS Michael Quirk and Tim Needham – – 26 pts

7th USA Mike Punnett and Rich Mundell – – 32 pts

8th AUS Mark Stowell and Jake Bessen – – 32 pts

9th GBR Ben McGrane and James Ross – – 43 pts

10th GBR Michael Wilson and Stu Bithell – – 47 pts

11th GER Michael Daisenberger and Johannes Tellen – – 48 pts

12th GBR Ian Pinnell and Charles Dwyer – – 49 pts

13th GER Stefan Boehm and Gerald Roos – – 56 pts

14th FRA Philippe Boite and Timothee Chiron – – 57 pts

15th GER Lutz Stengel and Frank Feller – – 59 pts

Full results available here . . .