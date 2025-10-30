RS Aero UK Inland, Youth and Masters Championships 2025

The 2025 RS Aero UK Inland, Youth and Masters Championships took place at Oxford SC, over the 25 and 26 October.

Two days of sunshine and gusty medium breezes graced the fleet of 54 RS Aeros at the RS Aero UK Inland Championship which this year included the UK Youth and Masters titles too.

RS Aero Class 2025 UK Inland Championship:

RS Aero 9 – 1st Rory Cohen (South Cerney SC)

RS Aero 7 – Joe Scurrah (Notts County SC)

RS Aero 6 – Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham SC)

RS Aero 5 – Sammy Isaacs-Johnson (Maidenhead SC)

RS Aero 5 Female – Iona Willows (Hayling Island SC)

UK Youth 2025 Championships (U22)

RS Aero 7

1st Luca Mitchell (Paington SC)

2nd Marcus Pakes (Harersham SC)

RS Aero 5

1st Noah Carden (Restronguet SC)

2nd Zak Mitchell (Paington SC)

RS Aero 5

Female Youth

1st Josie Kelly (Felpham SC)

2nd Rebecca Knock (Port Dinorwic SC)

3rd Gwyneth Lanyon (Notts County SC)

Female Junior (U17)

1st Ava Francis (Lymington Town SC)

2nd Marley Pound (Restronguet SC)

UK Master 2025 Championships

RS Aero 7

Masters (O55) – 1st Richard Gimmler (Whitefriars SC)

Grand Master (O65) – 1st Peter Matthews ( Lancing SC)

Great Grand Master (O75) – 1st Gareth Thomas (Royal Cruising Club)

RS Aero 6

Male Master (O55)

1st Spike Daniels (Hayling Island SC)

2nd David Cherrill (Broadwater SC)

Female Master (O45)

1st Tracey Covell (Hayling Island SC)

RS Aero 5

Female Master (O45)

1st Anka Staite (Hayling Island SC)

2nd Karen Larr (Draycote Water SC)