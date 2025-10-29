Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic – Class 40 take shelter in La Coruña

Class 40 in Galicia, Multi Fifty leaders slowed at the Canaries, IMOCAs tussling and ULTIM charge slowing again.
The Class40 fleet on the TRANSAT CAFÉ L’OR are taking mandatory shelter in La Coruña from an incoming storm. They were led by Corentin Douguet and Axel Tréhin (SNSM, Faites un don ) at a little after 08:00hrs UTC.
In the Ocean Fifty class Wewise of Pierre Quiroga and Gaston Morvan, the long time leaders, were back ahead Wednesday afternoon.
The new pacesetter in the IMOCA class is Charal of Jérémie Beyou and Morgan Lagravière who are 22 nm ahead of Sam Goodchild and Loïs Berrehar on MACIF Santé Prévoyance.
Tom Laperche and Franck Cammas were making 40 knots in the lead of the ULTIM race on SVR Lazartigue passing west of the Canaries at the same time as the Ocean Fiftys were passing to the east.
Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic Leaders
Wed 29 Oct at 20:00 hrs
Class 40
001 SNSM FAITES UN DON ! Corentin DOUGUET / Axel TRÉHIN
002 SEAFRIGO – SOGESTRAN Guillaume PIROUELLE / Cédric CHATEAU
003 AMARRIS Achille NEBOUT / Gildas MAHÉ
IMOCA
001 CHARAL Jérémie BEYOU / Morgan LAGRAVIÈRE
002 ALLAGRANDE MAPEI Ambrogio BECCARIA / Thomas RUYANT
003 MACIF SANTÉ PRÉVOYANCE Sam GOODCHILD / Loïs BERREHAR
Ocean 50
001 EDENRED 5 Emmanuel LE ROCH / Basile BOURGNON
002 WEWISE Pierre QUIROGA / Gaston MORVAN
003 SOLIDAIRES EN PELOTON Thibaut VAUCHEL-CAMUS / Damien SEGUIN
ULTIM
001 SVR – LAZARTIGUE Tom LAPERCHE / Franck CAMMAS
002 SODEBO ULTIM 3 Thomas COVILLE / Benjamin SCHWARTZ
003 ACTUAL ULTIM 4 Anthony MARCHAND / Julien VILLION