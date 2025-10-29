Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic – Class 40 take shelter in La Coruña

Class 40 in Galicia, Multi Fifty leaders slowed at the Canaries, IMOCAs tussling and ULTIM charge slowing again.

The Class40 fleet on the TRANSAT CAFÉ L’OR are taking mandatory shelter in La Coruña from an incoming storm. They were led by Corentin Douguet and Axel Tréhin (SNSM, Faites un don ) at a little after 08:00hrs UTC.

In the Ocean Fifty class Wewise of Pierre Quiroga and Gaston Morvan, the long time leaders, were back ahead Wednesday afternoon.

The new pacesetter in the IMOCA class is Charal of Jérémie Beyou and Morgan Lagravière who are 22 nm ahead of Sam Goodchild and Loïs Berrehar on MACIF Santé Prévoyance.

Tom Laperche and Franck Cammas were making 40 knots in the lead of the ULTIM race on SVR Lazartigue passing west of the Canaries at the same time as the Ocean Fiftys were passing to the east.

Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic Leaders

Wed 29 Oct at 20:00 hrs

Class 40

001 SNSM FAITES UN DON ! Corentin DOUGUET / Axel TRÉHIN

002 SEAFRIGO – SOGESTRAN Guillaume PIROUELLE / Cédric CHATEAU

003 AMARRIS Achille NEBOUT / Gildas MAHÉ

IMOCA

001 CHARAL Jérémie BEYOU / Morgan LAGRAVIÈRE

002 ALLAGRANDE MAPEI Ambrogio BECCARIA / Thomas RUYANT

003 MACIF SANTÉ PRÉVOYANCE Sam GOODCHILD / Loïs BERREHAR

Ocean 50

001 EDENRED 5 Emmanuel LE ROCH / Basile BOURGNON

002 WEWISE Pierre QUIROGA / Gaston MORVAN

003 SOLIDAIRES EN PELOTON Thibaut VAUCHEL-CAMUS / Damien SEGUIN

ULTIM

001 SVR – LAZARTIGUE Tom LAPERCHE / Franck CAMMAS

002 SODEBO ULTIM 3 Thomas COVILLE / Benjamin SCHWARTZ

003 ACTUAL ULTIM 4 Anthony MARCHAND / Julien VILLION