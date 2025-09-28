505 and Fireball Open – Calm descends on Hayling Island event

The second day of the 505 and Fireball Opens at Hayling Island SC was reduced to a single race.

Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon won the 505 Open, and Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport the Fireball Open after the wind deserted the south coast after the completion of the first race Sunday.

In the Fireball event, Booth and Davenport’s second place in their race 4 put them ahead of overnight leaders Chips Howarth and Vyv Townend, with Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine taking third overall.

Winner of the final Fireball race were Nathan and Jo Rushin.

Sims and Gibbon defended their overnight 505 lead with a second place in race 4, Ian Pinnell and Charles Dwyer won race 4 which lifted them into second bur still two points short.

Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell finished third overall.

505 Open – Final Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (14 entries)

1st 9246 Michael Sims / Carl Gibbon – – 1 -2 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 9238 Ian Pinnell / Charles Dwyer – – -3 3 2 1 – – 6 pts

3rd 9215 Roger Gilbert / ian Mitchell – – 2 1 3 -15 – – 6 pts

4th 9232 Rob Gullan / Paul Childs – – 4 -6 4 3 – – 11 pts

5th 9214 Andy Smith / Jonny Mildred – – -6 5 5 4 – – 14 pts

6th 9039 Ben McGrane / James Ross – – 5 4 -6 5 – – 14 pts

Fireball Open – Final Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (15 entries)

1st 14940 Georgia Booth / Oliver Davenport – – 2 1 -3 2 – – 5 pts

2nd 15175 Chips Howarth / Vyv Townend – – 1 2 2 -5 – – 5 pts

3rd 15118 Peter Gray / Richard Pepperdine – – -5 3 1 4 – – 8 pts

4th 15112 David Sayce / Matt Alvarado – – 4 -5 4 3 – – 11 pts

5th 15102 Imogen Wade / Iain Blake – – 3 4 5 -6 – – 12 pts

6th 15103 Nathan Rushin / Jo Rushin – – 6 -9 9 1 – – 16 pts

Full results available here . . .