RS21 World Championship – Les Freaks are 2025 Champions

Marco Pocci sailing with Giacomo Ferrari, Bertuzzi Giorgia and Giovanni Meloni won the 2025 RS21 World Championship at Yacht Club Porto Rotondo, Sardinia.

Sailing as Les Freaks HKG 295, they finished with 60 pts and a six point advantage over second placed Davide Albertini Petoni ITA 239.

In third was Andrea Musone ITA 293 with 68 pts, fourth Ferdinando Battistella ITA 228 with 73 pts and fifth Stefano Visintin ITA 260 on 74 pts.

World Champion Women – ITA 230 Magic and Terrible of Malika Bellomi, Sofia Giondi, Lucia Marchi, Chiara Degli Angioli and Elisabetta Cappato.

World Champion Corinthian – ITA 161 T-Rex owned by Marco Giannini sailing with Emanuele Savoini, Marco Savoini and Alfredo Capodanno.

World Champion Under23 – ITA 234 Nordés with Federico Bossi, Sara Rolle, Tommaso Comelli, Andrea Antonelli and Alessandro Bossi.

RS21 World Championship 2025

– Final Leaders after 9 races (49 entries)

1st HKG 295 Marco Pocci – – -19 7 2 5 14 3 1 19 9 – – 60 pts

2nd ITA 239 Davide Albertini Petoni – – 8 13 10 8 9 4 -16 10 4 – – 66 pts

3rd ITA 293 Andrea Musone – – -27 12 9 4 2 7 19 – – 68 pts

4th ITA 228 Ferdinando Battistella – – 2 1 13 1 17 1 -25 17 21 – – 73 pts

5th ITA 260 Stefano Visintin – – 14 6 3 21 -24 2 3 2 23 – – 74 pts

6th AUS 326 Robert Davis – – 7 -23 1 16 18 5 10 20 5 – – 82 pts

7th ITA 288 Dario Levi RDG 10 7 -26 20 16 11 5 1 – – 85.2 pts

8th ITA 161 Marco Giannini – – 3 4 27 19 1 21 7 9 -29– – 90 pts

9th AIN 330 Andrei Pushkin – – -26 3 19 7 7 12 22 2 19 – – 92 pts

10th ITA 209 Giacomo Vernocchi – – 9 18 -29 9 8 14 13 26 2 – – 99 pts

Leading GBR:

15th GBR 324 Charlotte Borghesi

27th GBR 342 Alex Newton-southon

28th GBR 315 Ben Rolfe

34th GBR 305 Tom Hewitson

Full results available here . . .