Nefeli (Overall) and Zhik Race Team (Corinthian) are the 2025 Melges 24 World Champions

The 2025 Melges 24 World Championships at Yacht Club Adriaco, Italy.

In a dramatic final day turn-around, NEFELI GER 673, sailed by Peter Karrie, Alessandro Franci, Niccolò Bianchi, Saverio Cigliano and Karlo Hmeljak claimed the 2025 Melges 24 Open World Championship

The day’s 6, 1, 4, 4, score line took the German team from 10th at the start of the the day to a three point overall victory after seven races.

Second on the Open podium was Laura Grondin’s DARK ENERGY of the USA also sailing a great final day with a 2, 10, 5 and final race win to finish three points clear of third placed Italy’s STRAMBAPAPÀ of Michele Paoletti.

Corinthian World Champions from 45 entries were the British team of Miles Quinton’s ZHIK RACE TEAM, sailed with Geoff Carveth, Oliver Wells, Giacomo Conti and Sara Zuppin, finishing in 10th Overall.

Second Corinthian was Leonardo Centuori’s FOXYDRY ITA, finishing in 11th overall, and third Corinthian Ante Botica’s MATARAN 24 CRO, finishing in 12th overall.

The World Championship also served as the final event of the 2025 Melges 24 European Sailing Series, which concluded after ten events.

In the Corinthians, Miles Quinton’s Zhik Race Team topped the standings, ahead of Akos Csolto’s Chinook and Ante Botica’s Mataran 24.

In the overall ranking, Croatia’s Razjaren, helmed by Ante Cesic, claimed the series title, ahead of Michele Paoletti’s Strambapapà and Luka Sangulin’s Panjic.

Melges 24 World Championship – Leaders after 7 races (68 entries)

1st GER NEFELI – Peter David Karrié – – 25 pts

2nd USA DARK ENERGY – Laura Grondin – – 28 pts

3rd ITA STRAMBAPAPÀ – Michele Paoletti – – 31 pts

4th ITA MELGINA – Paolo Brescia – – 22 pts

5th CRO RAZJAREN – Ante Cesic – – 33 pts

6th USA DARK HORSE – Cuyler Morris – – 34 pts

7th MON NIKA – Vladimir Prosikhin – – 35 pts

8th USA SENTINEL – Geoff Fargo – – 38 pts

9th USA GAMECOCK – Peter McClennen – – 43 pts

10th GBR ZHIK RACE TEAM – Geoff Carveth (1st Corinthian) – – 26 pts

11th ITA FOXYDRY – Leonardo Centuori (2nd Corinthian) – – 66 pts

12th CRO MATARAN 24 – Ante Botica (3rd Corinthian) – – 68 pts

Full results available here . . .