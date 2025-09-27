505 and Fireball Open – Day 1 at Hayling Island

First day of the 505 and Fireball Opens at Hayling Island SC.

Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon lead the 505 class counting two race wins and discarding a 2nd.

They are one point ahead of Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell with a 2 and 1, with Ian Pinnell and Charles Dwyer in third.

In the Fireball class, Chips Howarth and Vyv Townend lead with a 1 and 2, discarding a 2nd, tied on 3 pts with Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport.

In third are Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine with 4 pts.

Racing completes on Sunday.

505 Open – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (14 entries)

1st Michael Sims / Carl Gibbon, Carsington / Burton 1 -2 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Roger Gilbert / ian Mitchell, Hayling Island SC 2 1 -3 – – 3 pts

3rd Ian Pinnell / Charles Dwyer, Hayling Island SC -3 3 2 – – 5 pts

4th Rob Gullan / Paul Childs, Hayling Island SC 4 -6 4 – – 8 pts

5th Ben McGrane / James Ross, Hayling Island SC 5 4 -6 – – 9 pts

6th Andy Smith / Jonny Mildred, Northampton SC -6 5 5 – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .

Fireball Open – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (15 entries)

1st Chips Howarth / Vyv Townend, Bough Beech SC 1 -2 2 – – 3 pts

2nd Georgia Booth / Oliver Davenport, Hayling Island SC 2 1 -3 – – 3 pts

3rd Peter Gray / Richard Pepperdine, Staunton Harold -5 3 1 – – 4 pts

4th Imogen Wade / Iain Blake, Draycote SC 3 4 -5 – – 7 pts

5th David Sayce / Matt Alvarado, Hayling Island SC 4 -5 4 – – 8 pts

6th Nicholas Rees / Evelyne Schotte, Hayling Island SC 8 6 -10 – – 14 pts

Full results available here . . .