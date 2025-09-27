Six Metre World Championship – Momo II and Bribon confirmed as 2025 Champions

Bribon and Momo II are 2025 International Six Metre World Champions
Winner of the Open World Championship is Dieter Schoen, Markus Wieser, Eberhard Magg, Mattias Paschen-Schauenburg and Alvaro Marinho sailing the 2025 Judel/Vrolijk designed Momo II.
Winner of the Classic World Championship is His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain, Ross MacDonald, Alejandro Abscal, Pedro Campos, Alberto Puga and Eduardo Marin sailing the 1947 Arvid Laurin designed Bribon.
Both Open and Classic Champions were declared with a race to spare.
The 2025 Six Metre World Championship hosted by the Seawanhaka Corinthian YC concluded with a final seventh race in glorious sunshine and a light breeze.
6M Open Championship (17 entries) – Final leaders
1st IBV145 – Momo II – Dieter Schoen – 10 pts
2nd SUI144 – Eau Vive – Rainer Müller/Jamie Hilton – 14 pts
3rd SUI100 – Duclop – Laurence Clerc/Eric Monnin – 15 pts
4th GRE1 – Aera – Foti Lykiardopulo – = 20 pts
5th USA105 – Jane Ann – Basil Vasiliou – 28 pts
6M Classic Championship (12 entries) – Final Leaders
1st ESP16 – Bribon – Real Club Nautico Sanxenxo – 10 pts
2nd ESP72 – Titia – Mauricio Sanchez-Bella – 13 pts
3rd US43 – Sprig – Greg Stewart – 23 pts
4th USA171 – Flapper – Thomas Kuhmann – 26 pts
5th US56 – Jill – Alessandro Maria Rinaldi – 27 pts