Six Metre World Championship – Momo II and Bribon confirmed as 2025 Champions

Bribon and Momo II are 2025 International Six Metre World Champions

Winner of the Open World Championship is Dieter Schoen, Markus Wieser, Eberhard Magg, Mattias Paschen-Schauenburg and Alvaro Marinho sailing the 2025 Judel/Vrolijk designed Momo II.

Winner of the Classic World Championship is His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain, Ross MacDonald, Alejandro Abscal, Pedro Campos, Alberto Puga and Eduardo Marin sailing the 1947 Arvid Laurin designed Bribon.

Both Open and Classic Champions were declared with a race to spare.

The 2025 Six Metre World Championship hosted by the Seawanhaka Corinthian YC concluded with a final seventh race in glorious sunshine and a light breeze.

6M Open Championship (17 entries) – Final leaders

1st IBV145 – Momo II – Dieter Schoen – 10 pts

2nd SUI144 – Eau Vive – Rainer Müller/Jamie Hilton – 14 pts

3rd SUI100 – Duclop – Laurence Clerc/Eric Monnin – 15 pts

4th GRE1 – Aera – Foti Lykiardopulo – = 20 pts

5th USA105 – Jane Ann – Basil Vasiliou – 28 pts

6M Classic Championship (12 entries) – Final Leaders

1st ESP16 – Bribon – Real Club Nautico Sanxenxo – 10 pts

2nd ESP72 – Titia – Mauricio Sanchez-Bella – 13 pts

3rd US43 – Sprig – Greg Stewart – 23 pts

4th USA171 – Flapper – Thomas Kuhmann – 26 pts

5th US56 – Jill – Alessandro Maria Rinaldi – 27 pts

Full results available here . . .