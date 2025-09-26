Melges 24 World Championship to be decided Saturday

No wind again Friday: Melges 24 World Championship will be decided Saturday

The final outcome, and any possible ranking combinations, are now postponed to the fifth and final day, which will conclude with the awards ceremony crowning the twenty-sixth World Champion of this unrivalled one-design class.

The only chance to get some races in is with an early start scheduled for Saturday morning at 8:15 am.

Melges 24 World Championship 2025

– Leaders after 3 races (66 entries)

1st USA 856 – SENTINEL – Geoff Fargo – 1-10-4 = 15 pts

2nd ITA 689 – STRAMBAPAPÀ – Michele Paoletti – 5-5-5 = 15 pts

3rd USA 870 – DARK HORSE – Cuyler Morris – 3-3-10 = 16 pts

4th USA 841 – GAMECOCK – Peter McClennen – 8-8-1 = 17 pts

5th MON 860 – NIKA – Vladimir Prosikhin – 2-2-15 = 19 pts

6th ITA 854 – MELGINA – Paolo Brescia – 9-11-2 = 22 pts

7th CRO 649 – MATARAN 24 – Ante Botica (Corinthian) – 4-6-13 = 23 pts

8th GBR 694 – ZHIK RACE TEAM – Geoff Carveth (Corinthian) – 7-13-6 = 26 pts

9th HUN 794 – STRANGE BREW – Ian Ainslie – 11-18-11 = 40 pts

10th GER 673 – NEFELI – Peter David Karrié – 6-4-37 = 47 pts

Full results available here . . .