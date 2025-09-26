RS21 World Championship 2025 – Seven races completed at Porto Rotondo

After seven races, Marco Pocci HKG295 tops the championship leaderboard taking the lead by one point from Alessandro Molla of Italy.

The 2025 RS21 World Championship is taking place at Yacht Club Porto Rotondo, Sardinia, with 49 entries from 13 nations.

Overall leader Marco Pocci has a -19 7 2 5 14 3 1 scoreline, while Alessandro Molla is second with 1 2 15 3 3 9 -30 and Ferdinando Battistella has a 2 1 13 1 -17 1 score, with only four points between the podium trio.

The other race winners to date are Australia’s Robert Davis in 6th overall, and Marco Giannini of Italy in 8th overall.

Best placed British team is GBR324 of Charlotte Borghesi sailing with Paul Brotherton, Federica Salvà, Lovisa Karlsson and Pippa Kenton-Page, currently in 12th place.

RS21 World Championship 2025

– Provisional Leaders after 7 races (49 entries)

1st HKG 295 Marco Pocci – – -19 7 2 5 14 3 1 – – 31 pts

2nd ITA 224 Alessandro Molla – – 1 2 15 3 3 9 -30 – – 32 pts

3rd ITA 228 Ferdinando Battistella – – 2 1 13 1 17 1 -25 – – 35 pts

4th ITA 260 Stefano Visintin – – 14 6 3 21 -24 2 3 – – 49 pts

5th ITA 239 Davide Albertini Petoni – – 8 13 10 8 9 4 -16 – – 52 pts

6th ITA 293 Andrea Musone – – -27 12 9 4 2 7 19 – – 53 pts

7th ITA 161 Marco Giannini – – 3 4 -27 19 1 21 7 – – 54 pts

8th AUS 326 Robert Davis – – 7 -23 1 16 18 5 10 – – 57 pts

9th AIN 330 Andrei Pushkin – – -26 3 19 7 7 12 22 – – 70 pts

10th ITA 209 Giacomo Vernocchi – – 9 18 -29 9 8 14 13 – – 71 pts

Leading GBR:

12th GBR 324 Charlotte Borghesi

16th GBR 252 Liam Willis

29th GBR 315 Ben Rolfe

30th GBR 342 Alex Newton-southon

34th GBR 305 Tom Hewitson

