Six Metre World Championships – Momo II and Bribon lead into final day

Super challenging conditions but three great races on day four of the 2025 Six Metre World Championship at Seawanhaka Corinthian YC

Momo II establish a five-point lead over her nearest Open Championship rivals

Second to fourth are Duclop, Eau Vive and Aera separated by just 3 pts

Bribon takes two race wins to lead Classics by 4 pts from Titia in second

95 years young Sprig wins her first ever World Championship race.

In the Open Championship Dieter Schoen’s new Judel/Vrolijk designed Momo II took two race wins and a third place, which she now discards, to consolidate her overall lead

An impressive performance for a team that only took delivery of their new boat just in time for this regatta.

The other Open Division race winner was Laurence Clerc’s Duclop, skippered by Eric Monnin, a 1981 Pelle Peterson design, Duclop moves up from fourth into second overall, five points behind Momo II.

Just one point behind her though is Rainer Müller’s elegant new Ian Howlett designed Eau Vive, sailed this week by Jamie Hilton and his reigning World Championship team, who drop from second to third with a 5, 3, 2 score today.

In the Classic Championship His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain’s 78-year-old Arvid Laurin designed Bribon had another great day winning races five and six and placing third in race four in the Classic Championship.

Thursday’s other Classics race winner was 95-year-old Sprig, a Clinton H Crane design sailed by Greg Stewart, and now in 3rd place overall.

Six Metre World Championships after Race 5

6M Classic Championship (12 entries)

1st ESP16 – Bribon – RCN Sanxenxo – (3), 1, 1, 3, 1, 1 = 7 pts

2nd ESP72 – Titia – Mauricio Sanchez-Bella – (11), 3, 2, 2, 2, 2 = 11 pts

3rd US43 – Sprig – Greg Stewart – 5, 5, (6), 1, 3, 5 = 19 pts

4th USA171 – Flapper – Thomas Kuhmann – (6), 4, 3, 6, 4, 4 = 20 pts

5th US56 – Jill – Alessandro Maria Rinaldi – 1, 6, 4, 6, 5, (7) = 22 pts

6M Open Championship (17 entries)

1st IBV145 – Momo II – Dieter Schoen – 2, 2, 1, (3), 1, 1 = 7 pts

2nd SUI100 – Duclop – Laurence Clerc/Eric Monnin – (8), 1, 5, 1, 2, 3 = 12 pts

3rd SUI144 – Eau Vive – Rainer Müller/Jamie Hilton – 1, 4, 3, (5), 3, 2 = 13 pts

4th GRE1 – Aera – Foti Lykiardopulo – 4, 3, 2, 2, (5), 4 = 15 pts

5th USA105 – Jane Ann – Basil Vasiliou – 6, 5, 4, 4, 7, (8) = 26 pts

Full results available here . . .