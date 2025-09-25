The 2025 Melges 24 World Championship struggled to complete a race on Thursday at Yacht Club Adriaco, Italy.

Gamecock USA 841 owned by Peter McClennen, led a shortened race 3 from start to finish to claim the win, moving up to fourth overall only 2 pts off the lead.

Paolo Brescia’s Melgina finished second, just ahead of Taki IV of Giacomo Fossati taking third and best of the Corinthians.

Overall USA 856 Sentinel of Geoff Fargo moves into the lead with a fourth place on 15 pts, second is ITA 689 Strambapapa of Michele Paoletti with a fifth on 15 pts, and third USA 870 Dark Horse of Cuyler Morris with 16 pts.



Among the Corinthians, victory went to an undaunted Taki IV, rebounding after yesterday’s dismasting caused by a broken backstay. They finished third overall in race 3.

Corinthian leader is CRO 649 Mataran 24 of Ante Botica and Ivo Matic, in 7th overall.

Second Corinthian is the GBR 694 Zhik Race Team of Geoff Carveth and Miles Quinton, in 8th overall.

Due to the unfavourable wind conditions, racing will continue very early Friday with a first warning signal scheduled for 8:20 am.

Melges 24 World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (66 entries)

1st USA 856 – SENTINEL – Geoff Fargo – 1-10-4 = 15 pts

2nd ITA 689 – STRAMBAPAPÀ – Michele Paoletti – 5-5-5 = 15 pts

3rd USA 870 – DARK HORSE – Cuyler Morris – 3-3-10 = 16 pts

4th USA 841 – GAMECOCK – Peter McClennen – 8-8-1 = 17 pts

5th MON 860 – NIKA – Vladimir Prosikhin – 2-2-15 = 19 pts

6th ITA 854 – MELGINA – Paolo Brescia – 9-11-2 = 22 pts

7th CRO 649 – MATARAN 24 – Ante Botica (Corinthian) – 4-6-13 = 23 pts

8th GBR 694 – ZHIK RACE TEAM – Geoff Carveth (Corinthian) – 7-13-6 = 26 pts

9th HUN 794 – STRANGE BREW – Ian Ainslie – 11-18-11 = 40 pts

10th GER 673 – NEFELI – Peter David Karrié – 6-4-37 = 47 pts

Full results available here . . .