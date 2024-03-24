2024 ILCA U21 European Championships to Poland and Italy

The 2024 ILCA Under 21 European Championships & Open European Trophy successfully concluded in Majorca, Spain, organised by Reial Club Nàutic de Pollenca.

The men’s U21 championship was won by Enrico Tanferna ITA with a one point victory over Ole Schweckendiek GER.

In Third was Rem Pulci Magen ISR, who was also winner of the U19 championship.

Second in the U19 was Luka Zabukovec SLO and third Filip Olszewski POL.

Best placed British U21 competitor was Arthur Farley in 8th.

Overnight leader Lilly May Niezabitowska POL was crowned ILCA 6 Under 21 European champion, finishing 23 pts ahead of her closest competitor, Claudia Adan ESP,

In third was Emma Mattivi ITA.

Women ILCA 6 U21 European Championship (65 entries)

1st POL Lilly May NIEZABITOWSKA – – 60 pts

2nd ESP Claudia ADAN LLEDO – – 83 pts

3rd ITA Emma MATTIVI – – 95 pts

4th IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 122 pts

5th UKR Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 123 pts

6th ITA Alice RUPERTO – – 126 pts

7th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 129 pts

8th ESP Marga PERELLO – – 130 pts

9th GER Pia CONRADI – – 140 pts

10th SLO Alenka VALENCIC – – 144 pts

Full ILCA 6 results available here

Men ILCA 7 U19/U21 European Championship (137 entries)

1st ITA Enrico TANFERNA – – 71 pts

2nd GER Ole SCHWECKENDIEK – – 72 pts

3rd ISR Rem PULCI MAGEN U19 – – 88 pts

4th FRA Lorenzo MAYER – – 90 pts

5th ISR Yogev ALCALAY – – 107 pts

6th SLO Luka ZABUKOVEC U19 – – 109 pts

7th ITA Mattia CESANA – – 149 pts

8th GBR Arthur FARLEY – – 152 pts

9th POL Filip OLSZEWSKI U19 – – 157 pts

10th AUS Jack EICKMEYER Non EU – – 164 pts

Full ILCA 7 results available here