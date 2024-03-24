2024 ILCA U21 European Championships to Poland and Italy

The 2024 ILCA Under 21 European Championships & Open European Trophy successfully concluded in Majorca, Spain, organised by Reial Club Nàutic de Pollenca.
The men’s U21 championship was won by Enrico Tanferna ITA with a one point victory over Ole Schweckendiek GER.
In Third was Rem Pulci Magen ISR, who was also winner of the U19 championship.
Second in the U19 was Luka Zabukovec SLO and third Filip Olszewski POL.
Best placed British U21 competitor was Arthur Farley in 8th.
Overnight leader Lilly May Niezabitowska POL was crowned ILCA 6 Under 21 European champion, finishing 23 pts ahead of her closest competitor, Claudia Adan ESP,
In third was Emma Mattivi ITA.
Women ILCA 6 U21 European Championship (65 entries)
1st POL Lilly May NIEZABITOWSKA – – 60 pts
2nd ESP Claudia ADAN LLEDO – – 83 pts
3rd ITA Emma MATTIVI – – 95 pts
4th IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 122 pts
5th UKR Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 123 pts
6th ITA Alice RUPERTO – – 126 pts
7th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 129 pts
8th ESP Marga PERELLO – – 130 pts
9th GER Pia CONRADI – – 140 pts
10th SLO Alenka VALENCIC – – 144 pts
Full ILCA 6 results available here
Men ILCA 7 U19/U21 European Championship (137 entries)
1st ITA Enrico TANFERNA – – 71 pts
2nd GER Ole SCHWECKENDIEK – – 72 pts
3rd ISR Rem PULCI MAGEN U19 – – 88 pts
4th FRA Lorenzo MAYER – – 90 pts
5th ISR Yogev ALCALAY – – 107 pts
6th SLO Luka ZABUKOVEC U19 – – 109 pts
7th ITA Mattia CESANA – – 149 pts
8th GBR Arthur FARLEY – – 152 pts
9th POL Filip OLSZEWSKI U19 – – 157 pts
10th AUS Jack EICKMEYER Non EU – – 164 pts