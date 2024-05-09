International 505 UK Southerns and National Championships

The UK International 505 class start the 2024 championship season with their Southerns at Hayling Island SC this weekend 11 and 12 May.

They will follow the Southerns with their 2024 National Championships at Rock SC Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 June.

Two top-class venues providing great racing and social facilities.

Entry is open for both events, see more details:

2024 Southern Championships HISC – Contact the office asap if you want to enter 023 92463768.

2024 UK National Chaampionships Rock SC – https://rswsc.co.uk/505-national-championships-2024/

Related Post:

505 Europa Cup – USA’s Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel take first event title