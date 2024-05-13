Fireball, Contender, Osprey and 505 Open Meetings at Hayling Island

Sunshine and light breezes for the Contender, Fireball, Osprey and 505 Open Meetings at Hayling Island SC.

Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell were winners of the International 505 Southern Championship, finishing two point ahead of Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon, with Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon a further point back in third.

Winners of the Fireball Spring Championship were Georgia Booth and Olly Davenport, with second Dave Wade and Rich Pepperdine and third Graham Cook and William Cook.

In the Contender Open, Graeme Willcox took a ten point victory ahead of Adrian Smith and Gary Langdown.

While in the Osprey Open Matt Burge and Vyv Townend had an eight point victory ahead of Alex and Nick Willis, with Terry Curtis and Peter Greig taking third.

Final Leaders:

Fireball Spring Championship (21 entries)

1st Georgia Booth and Olly Davenport, Hayling Island SC – – -6 3 1 2 1 3 – – 10 pts

2nd Dave Wade and Rich Pepperdine, Draycote SC – – -8 4 3 1 2 2 – – 12 pts

3rd Graham Cook and William Cook, Lyme Regis SC – – 1 5 2 -7 4 1 – – 13 pts

4th Nicholas Rees and Evelyne Schotte, Hayling Island SC – – 5 1 8 3 5 -9 – – 22 pts

5th David Sayce and Ben Rayner, Hayling Island SC – – -10 9 6 4 3 4 – – 26 pts

6th David Hall and Paul Constable, Blackwater SC – – 3 10 7 -11 6 6 – – 32 pts

Contender Open Meeting (16 entries)

1st 2787 Graeme Willcox, Netley SC – – 1 -3 2 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd 2730 Adrian Smith, Hythe & Saltwood SC – – 2 1 5 -6 5 3 – – 16 pts

3rd 2484 Gary Langdown, Highcliffe SC – – 7 5 7 2 2 -12 – – 23 pts

4th 2449 Robert Smith, TBC – – -10 8 6 3 3 5 – – 25 pts

5th 2708 Ed Presley, Castle Cove SC – – 3 4 4 10 -11 9 – – 30 pts

6th 2725 Peter Snowdon, Scaling Dam SC – – 5 2 8 7 9 -11 – – 31 pts

International 505 Southern Championship (11 entries)

1st Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell, Hayling Island SC – – 1 1 1 4 1 (OCS) – – 8 pts

2nd Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon, Carsington SC – – 3 2 -4 1 2 2 – – 10 pts

3rd Duncan Barr and Scott Dawson, Netley SC – – 2 3 3 2 -4 1 – – 11 pts

4th Charlie Chandler and Owen Mills ,Tewkesbury SC – – 4 4 2 -5 3 4 – – 17 pts

5th Gareth Caldwell and Tyler Harmsworth, Shoreham SC – – 7 5 -9 3 9 3 – – 27 pts

6th Nick Meadow and James Read, TBC – – 5 7 6 -9 5 6 – – 29 pts

Osprey Open Meeting (7 entries)

1st Matt Burge and Vyv Townend, Bough Beech SC – – 1 1 2 1 1 (DNC) – – 6 pts

2nd Alex Willis and Nick Willis, Hayling Island SC – – 3 3 3 3 -6 2 – – 14 pts

3rd Terry Curtis and Peter Greig Weymouth SC – – 4 -5 4 4 2 1 – – 15 pts

4th Richard Marshall and Jonathan Osgood, Poole YC – – 5 2 -6 5 3 4 – – 19 pts

5th Roger Blake and Jamie Blake, Great Moor SC – – -6 6 5 2 5 3 – – 21 pts

6th Ben McGrane and James Ross, Netley SC – – 2 4 1 (DNC) DNC DNC – – 23 pts

7th Robert Burdekin and Ali Raynard, Blithfield SC – – -7 7 7 6 4 5 – – 29 pts

Full results here . . .