505 Europa Cup – USA’s Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel take first event title

The first 505 Europa Cup of 2024 took place in San Raphael, France, over the Easter weekend – 29, 30, 31 March.

Comfortable winners were the USA’s Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel counting four races wins in their nine point winning scoreline.

Holt and Woelfel finished with a 14 point advantage over second placed Micki Daisenberger and Johannes Tellen of Germany with 23 pts, who led a tight chasing pack.

In third were Jan-Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brocherhoff GER who took two race wins in their 24 pts and were tied with fourth placed Howard Hamill and Jeff Nelson USA.

Fifth were the British team of Ian Pinnell crewed by Irish sailor Charles Dywer, who won the opening race, finishing with 25 pts. Rounding out the top six were Stefan Boehm and Gerald Roos GER on 31 pts.

The 505 Europa Cup circuit consist of four events over the season, taking in some exciting and interesting venues.

Next up on the Europa Cup circuit is the iconic Riva on Lake Garda.

505 Europa Cup No.1 – Final leaders after 7 races (33 entries)

1st USA 9266 HOLT Mike and WOELFEL Rob – – 9.00 pts

2nd GER 9198 DAISENBERGER Micki and TELLEN Johannes – – 23pts

3rd GER 9251 HOFMANN Jan-philipp and BROCKERHOFF Felix – – 24 pts

4th USA 9262 HAMLIN Howard and NELSON Jeff – – 24. pts

5th GBR 9238 PINNELL Ian and DYWER Charles – – 25 pts

6th GER 9185 BOEHM Stefan and ROOS Gerald – – 31 pts

7th GER 9090 KELLNER Christian and SCHOLER Martin – – -33 pts

8th FRA 9220 BOITE Philippe and CARNOT Marin – – 45 pts

9th GER 9258 HOLZAPFEL Alexander and WITTEMER Arne – – 54 pts

10th USA 9247 PUNNETT Mike and DAVIES Alex – – 64 pts

11th GBR 8935 ELLIS David and HUNT Jim – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .

Related Post:

2024 505 Euro Cup kicks off in San Raphael this Easter weekend