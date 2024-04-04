2024 RYA Youth Nationals – Day 3 round-up

Some classes failed to get off the beach Wednesday as the wind spiked at Weymouth.
The three ILCA classes completed two races, and the IQFoils managed three races.
Racing was attempted for the 29er fleet but this had to be abandoned and they reurned to shore.
No racing was possible for the 420 and Nacra fleets.
RYA Youth Nationals Day 3 leaders after 9 races:
ILCA 6 Women (19 entries)
1st GBR Amélie HACKER, Aldeburgh YC – – 17 23 1 2 -6 2 6 2 1 2 1 – – 17 pts
2nd GBR Megan THOMSON, Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 24 44 3 1 1 3 8 4 2 DSQ 2 – – 24 pts
3rd GBR Millie LEWIS, Medway YC – – 28 48 2 UFD 3 1 4 1 5 3 9 – – 28 pts
ILCA 6 Men (52 entries)
1st GBR Thommie GRIT, Royal Hospital School – – 2 3 1 10 3 4 -14 5 4 – – 32 pts
2nd GBR Leo YATES, Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 1 1 5 1 10 DSQ 6 12 9 – – 45 pts
3rd GBR Hamish COLLINGRIDGE, Waldringfield SC – – 5 13 10 -14 8 10 3 1 1 – – 51 pts
ILCA 7 Men (8 entries)
1st GBR Christopher MARSH, Royal Hospital School – – 1 2 2 1 -4 1 1 1 1 – – 10 pts
2nd GBR Henry REDMOND, Covenham SC – – 2 3 1 2 2 2 -4 4 3 – – 19 pts
3rd GBR Archie BURTON, Beaver SC – – 4 1 3 3 1 5 3 -6 6 – – 26 pts
IQ Foil Mixed (24 entries) after 11 races
1st GBR Will ZIEGLER, Andrew Simpson Centre – – 11 16 -2 -3 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 2 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Galahad BYE, Parkstone YC – – 24 36 1 1 -7 3 -5 3 5 1 5 2 3 – – 24 pts
3rd GBR Darcey SHAW, Parkstone YC – – 30 63 3 4 3 1 3 1 7 DNF -8 4 4 – – 30 pts