2024 RYA Youth Nationals – Day 3 round-up

Some classes failed to get off the beach Wednesday as the wind spiked at Weymouth.

The three ILCA classes completed two races, and the IQFoils managed three races.

Racing was attempted for the 29er fleet but this had to be abandoned and they reurned to shore.

No racing was possible for the 420 and Nacra fleets.

RYA Youth Nationals Day 3 leaders after 9 races:

ILCA 6 Women (19 entries)

1st GBR Amélie HACKER, Aldeburgh YC – – 17 23 1 2 -6 2 6 2 1 2 1 – – 17 pts

2nd GBR Megan THOMSON, Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 24 44 3 1 1 3 8 4 2 DSQ 2 – – 24 pts

3rd GBR Millie LEWIS, Medway YC – – 28 48 2 UFD 3 1 4 1 5 3 9 – – 28 pts

ILCA 6 Men (52 entries)

1st GBR Thommie GRIT, Royal Hospital School – – 2 3 1 10 3 4 -14 5 4 – – 32 pts

2nd GBR Leo YATES, Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 1 1 5 1 10 DSQ 6 12 9 – – 45 pts

3rd GBR Hamish COLLINGRIDGE, Waldringfield SC – – 5 13 10 -14 8 10 3 1 1 – – 51 pts

ILCA 7 Men (8 entries)

1st GBR Christopher MARSH, Royal Hospital School – – 1 2 2 1 -4 1 1 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR Henry REDMOND, Covenham SC – – 2 3 1 2 2 2 -4 4 3 – – 19 pts

3rd GBR Archie BURTON, Beaver SC – – 4 1 3 3 1 5 3 -6 6 – – 26 pts

IQ Foil Mixed (24 entries) after 11 races

1st GBR Will ZIEGLER, Andrew Simpson Centre – – 11 16 -2 -3 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Galahad BYE, Parkstone YC – – 24 36 1 1 -7 3 -5 3 5 1 5 2 3 – – 24 pts

3rd GBR Darcey SHAW, Parkstone YC – – 30 63 3 4 3 1 3 1 7 DNF -8 4 4 – – 30 pts

Full results available here . . .