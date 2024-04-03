Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca – Pressure builds on Bay of Palma

Another sea breeze day (3) kept the 53 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca by Iberostar rolling through a demanding schedule of races.

Across the classes are some marked, understandable differences between the mindsets of those who are in the throes of an Olympic selection fight and those who have missed out on Marseille and are racing now liberated of the constant pressure.



ILCA 7 Men

GBR’s Micky Beckett hit a rough patch but has a ten point lead after six races. A 12 and 6 scoreline was improved by the discard, and that all the leading group had at least one poor race.

Germany’s Philipp Buhl (38, 1) slips to third and Australia’s Matt Wearn (24, 9) to fourth, as Jean Bernaz (19, 5) of France moved into second.

Nacra 17 Mixed

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet drop back to fourth while Paul Kohlhoffand Alica Stuhlmmer of Germany maintain their lead with 25 pts.

Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti were the on-form team, now second with 35 pts, with Tim Mournic and Lou Berthomieu of France third with 40 pts.

Mixed Dinghy 470

Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson jump into the lead with two race wins on 14 pts, second are Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman with 15 pts and third Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion of France with 19 pts.

GBR’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube (5, 7, -18) were just off the pace in the tight leading group and drop to eighth overall on 26 pts.

49er Men

Two races for the 49er with Australia’s Jack Ferguson and Max Paul (UFD, 2) keeping their lead by one point from Hernan Umpierre Odini and Fernando Diz Becerra (1, 5) of Uraguay, with Andrew Mollererus and Ian Macdiarmid (2, 1) of the USA now third on 15 pts.

Best GBR are James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (4, 4) improve to 15, and Leo Wilkinson and Ben Bradley (12, 3) are 32.

49erFX Women

Four races for the women, with Norway’s Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen keeping the lead on 13 pts, ahead of Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shae (2, 5) of the USA with 18 pts. Not having a good day were New Zealand pair Jo Aleah and Molly Meech who had a BDF to drop to 26th

Better day for Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (2, 4,8, 13) who climb to 17th (from 32nd). Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson are 28th.

Formula Kite Women

The USA’s Daniela Moroz now has a 14 point lead with eight race wins from 12 races. Second is Breiana Whitehead of Australia with 24 pts and Leonie Meyer third overall on 27 pts.

Formula Kite Men

With the Men’s kite event now on 12 races Riccardo Pianosi of Italy is now tied on ten points for the lead with Singapore’s Max Maeder.

Valentin Bontus of Austria is third tied on 27 pts with Lorenzo Boschetti of Italy.

ILCA 6 Women

Two more races and Australia’s Mara Stransky (4, 11) is tied on 10 pts for the lead with Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (5, -20). In third is Anna Munch (8, 6)

Belgium’s Emma Plasscaert (14, 4) keeps her lead, with second Australia’s Mara Stransky after two race wins, and Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (5, 3) of Denmark, with Anne-Marie Rindom fourth with 32 pts.

GBR’s Daisy Collingbridge (15, 4) is 11th.

IQ Foil Men

Pawel Tarnowski of Poland two more race wins to lead with 6 pts, with second Nicolò Renna of Italy on 11pts and third and Louis Pignolet of France third.

Best GBR is Team GB’s Sam Sills is 14th and Finn Hawkins in 20th.

IQ Foil Women

Maya Gysler of Norway is the new leader after 7 races on 27 pts. Mina Mobekk of Norway is now second with 35 pts, and Theresa Marie Steilein of Germany third with 47 pts.

Britain’s Islay Watson drops to 15th and Team GB’s Emma Wilson 18th.

Full results are available here . . .