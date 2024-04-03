Team GB vows to stick with traditional Union flag for Paris Olympics

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has been forced to quash rumours of the Team GB kit design for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

The Paris Olympic Kit is due to be officially unveiled on 17 April, including an interpretive version of the Union Flag.

Following the’Team GB fan flag’, which has been on sale on their website for nearly a year, being featured on the front page of UK newspapers, the BOA has vowed to stick with tradition and not mess with the classic red, white and blue Union flag on its 2024 Olympic kit.

The new Olympic merchandise design was branded a “union joke” on the front of The Sun newspaper on Tuesday.

The Telegraph, reported that a traditional Union flag will be on the arms of all Team GB athletes’ kit at the Paris Olympics this summer and that the wider kit does not use the same colour palette that has emerged following the BOA’s collaboration with the Bath-based design company Thisaway.

In a shift from the plain red, white and blue colours most associated with the British Olympic team, designers have introduced options with squiggles and dots across colours that incorporate shades of pink and purple in a desire to “push the iconic red white and blue as far as we could”.

This latest uproar follows the storm over the adapted St. George’s cross on the back of the new England football shirt.

Adidas are the partners for the official Team GB kit and the designs were completed some two years ago. They will be officially unveiled by athletes on 17 April.

“All Team GB athletes will wear the Union Jack as normal in Paris,” said a BOA spokesperson.

The Olympic Flame will be lit in ancient Olympia on Tuesday 16 April, and start a journey that will culminate in Paris on 26 July for the official opening of the thirty-third modern Olympic Games.

Visit the Team GB official shop here . . . and yes the GB fan flag aka the Team GB Large Paris Union Jack Supporters Flag is still available.