2024 RYA Youth Nationals – Day 2 round-up

Weymouth delivered an action packed day 2 on the water at the 2024 Youth Nationals.

The seven classes completed a full day in chilly conditions with a 10 to 12 knot breeze. The IQ Foils fleets raced in the harbour, all other fleets in Weymouth Bay.

RYA Youth Nationals Day 2 leaders:

ILCA 6 Women (19 entries)

1st GBR Amélie HACKER Aldeburgh YC – – 14 20 1 2 -6 2 6 2 1 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR Megan THOMSON Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 14 22 3 1 1 3 -8 4 2 – – 14 pts

3rd GBR Millie LEWIS Medway YC – – 16 36 2 UFD 3 1 4 1 5 – – 16 pts

ILCA 6 Men (52 entries)

1st GBR Freddie SUNDERLAND Draycote Water SC – – 22 48 3 4 7 2 5 1 -26 – – 22 pts

2nd GBR Thommie GRIT Royal Hospital School – – 23 37 2 3 1 10 3 4 -14 – – 23 pts

3rd GBR Leo YATES Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 24 76 1 1 5 1 10 DSQ 6 – – 24 pts

ILCA 7 Men (8 entries)

1st GBR Christopher MARSH Royal Hospital School – – 8 12 1 2 2 1 -4 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Henry REDMOND Covenham SC – – 12 16 2 3 1 2 2 2 -4 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR Archie BURTON Beaver SC – – 15 20 4 1 3 3 1 -5 3 – – 15 pts

IQ Foil Mixed (24 entries)

1st GBR 484 Will ZIEGLER Andrew Simpson Centre – – 8 11 2 -3 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 3421 Galahad BYE Parkstone YC – – 19 26 1 1 -7 3 5 3 5 1 – – 19 pts

3rd GBR 319 Darcey SHAW Parkstone YC – – 22 47 3 4 3 1 3 1 7 DNC – – 22 pts

Nacra 15 Mixed (18 entries)

1st BEL 307 Mateo LECLERCQ and Mathieu PINSART – – 2 1 1 1 UFD 1 2 3 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 334 Sam COX and Sophie RAVEN – – 1 2 2 2 -6 2 1 1 – – 11 pts

3rd BEL 303 Anna MORTELÉ and Simon JACOBS – – 3 3 3 3 2 4 -6 4 – – 22 pts

420 Mixed (32 entries)

1st GBR Arwen FFLUR and Matthew RAYNER – – 17 28 1 2 -11 5 6 2 1 – – 17 pts

2nd GBR Harry GEORGE and Ralph CAWTHORNE – – 21 29 3 5 2 1 5 5 -8 – – 21 pts

3rd GBR Sabine POTTER and Merle NIEUWLAND – – 23 36 6 3 3 4 2 -13 5 – – 23 pts

29er Mixed (51 entries)

1st GBR Finian MORRIS and Charlie GRAN – – 1 2 1 2 1 2 -3 1 – – 10 pts

2nd GB James CROSSLEY and Sam WEBB – – -2 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR Annabelle VINES and Amelie HISCOCKS – – 1 1 2 1 -4 3 2 1 – – 11 pts

