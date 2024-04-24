RS Classes Rooster National Tour at Rutland and Stokes Bay SCs

The RS classes Rooster National Tour Sprint events at Rutland SC, and RS 700 Open at Stokes Bay SC.

Leading results from the Harken RS100, 300, 400, 500 and Vareo Sprints, and the RS 700 Open 20-21 April 2024.

Harken RS100 Sprints (7 entries)

1st 523 David Smart – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 22 pts

2nd 379 Mark Harrison – Gurnard SC – – 27 pts

3rd 124 Tom Fletcher – Hunts SC – – 48 pts

Harken RS300 Sprints (10 entries)

1st 545 Richard Hanby – Beaver SC – – 20 pts

2nd 308 Neal Gibson – Downs SC – – 50 pts

3rd 476 Steve Sallis – Hykeham SC – – 51 pts

Harken RS400 Sprints (13 entries)

1st 1535 Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar – Llandegfedd SC – – 20 pts

2nd 1481 Ian Walker and Anna Warren – Warsash SC – – 34 pts

3rd 1502 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin – Llangorse SC – – 43 pts

Harken RS500 Sprints (6 entries)

1st 1756 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – Stokes Bay SC – – 19 pts

2nd 857 Bob Preston and Isla Preston – Gurnard SC – – 28 pts

3rd 922 Thomas Leather and Maeve Hall – Gurnard SC – – 35 pts

RS700 Open (7 entries)

1st 762 Richie Thurlby – Stokes Bay SC – – 5 pts

2nd 720 Richard Wadsworth – Stokes Bay SC – – 10 pts

3rd 1060 Matt Conner – Queen Mary SC – – 13 pts

Harken RS Vereo Sprints (5 entries)

1st 621 Luke Fisher – Emberton Park SC – – 14 pts

2nd 649 Chris Abbott – Nottingham SC – – 26 pts

3rd 386 Mike Dicker – Army SA/Thorney Island SC – – 50 pts

Events sponsored by Harken and Rooster.