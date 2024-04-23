Last Chance Regatta – Eleanor Aldridge (Kite) and Micky Beckett (ILCA) take lead in qualified events

Day 3 of racing at the French Olympic Week in Hyères, France, incorporating the Last Chance Regatta to qualify to compete at the Paris Olympics.

Britain, Connor Bainbridge continues to lead the Non-qualified Formula Kite event, adding three more wins and leading by 11 pts after eleven races.

He needs to finish in the top five to qualify Britain for Paris.

Britain’s Sam Dickinson is 16th and Mattia Maini 21st in the 40 strong field.

In the qualified nations events, in the women’s Formula Kite, Team GB’s Eleanor Aldridge has a 2 pt lead from Jessie Kampman of France, with Lauriane Nolot of France third.

Katie Dabson is 5th, Lily Young 6th, and Madeleine Anderson 11th after nine races.

In the mixed 470, Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris move into third behind leaders Camille Lecointre and Jérémie Mion of France, and second placed Nia Jerwood and Conor Nichols of Australia, after four races.

Team GB’s Vita Heathcote and Christian Grube remain in 10th.

After 3 races in the men’s ILCA7, Team GB’s Micky Beckett takes the lead with a win and discarding an 18th. He is 2 pts clear of Hermann Tonasgaard NOR (4, -38), with Matt Wearn AUS (5, 6) now third. Sam Whaley GBR did not race and sits in 52nd.

The women’s ILCA6 completed their first three races, Australia’s Casey Imeneo (3, 1, -12) leads from Mara Stransky AUS (2, 4, -10) with Marit Bouwmeester NED (1, -10, 7) third.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (16, -45, 3) is 8th, with Team GB’s Hannah Snellgrove 22nd.

Qualified Nations Events without GBR entries . . .

In the men’s 49er, leaders after four races are Bart Lambriex and Floris Van De Werken NED, with second Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki POL.

In the women’s 49erFX, Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz NED lead after six races. Second are Jo Aleh and Molly Meeech NZL.

In the men’s Formula Kite, Maximilian Maeder SGP leads from Toni Voodisek SLO after 9 races.

Grae Morris of Australia leads the men’s QFoil with Tom Reuveny ISR second and Pawel Tarnowski POL third after 7 races.

In the women’s QFoil after 6 races, Tamar Steiberg ISR takes the lead ahead of Maja Dzizrnowska POL.

Full results available here . . .