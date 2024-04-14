Polar Chase joins 2024/25 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series

Just when you thought it was safe to hang up the drysuit, Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series has rolled out its new, enhanced winter programme.

Joining the eight familiar events in the 2024/2025 edition will be the ‘Polar Chase’ hosted by the Chase SC on 14 December 2024.

The Series will as usual begin with the Fernhurst Books ‘Draycote Dash’ at Draycote Water SC in November, and conclude with the ninth event, the ‘Oxford Blue’ at Oxford SC in February 2025.

Co-organisers Simon Lovesey and Andy Rice are introducing a number of innovations for the next Series, including:

New Life for Old Boats . . . This plans to create handicaps for older versions of dinghy classes. Already a number of fleets have developed their own systems for creating fair racing for same-class boats of different vintages and varying quality.

Sailjuice will work all interested parties to create a fair playing field for sailors to be able to compete on equal terms in older boats that cost a few hundred pounds rather than multiple thousands.

Also next winter they will be introducing Coaching Support from an event briefing session, boat park coach advice and post-event debriefing based on video and tracking content from the racing.

Many sailors compete representing the forces (ASA, RAFSA, RNSA) or their school, this winter there will be new extracted rankings for Forces and Schools.

The Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2024/25:

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – 23 & 24 Nov 2024

Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC – 7 & 8 Dec 2024

Polar Chase, Chase SC – 14 Dec 2024

Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC – 27 Dec 2024

Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC – 29 Dec 2024

GJW Direct Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 11 Jan 2025

King George Gallop, King George SC – 18 Jan 2025

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 1 & 2 Feb 2025

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 15 Feb 2025

Prizegiving at RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, Farnborough