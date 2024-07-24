International Canoe Worlds – Glen Truswell takes lead on day 2

Glen Truswell took the lead of the International Canoe Worlds after back-to-back race wins on day 2.

After the strong wind conditions for day 1 of the championship, taking place at Travemünder Woche in Germany, day 2 was a waiting game with just two more races added to the leaderboard.

Truswell won both races ahead of day 1 leader Mike Costello, with Mike Fenwick taking third in both races to move into third overall.

Germany’s Ole Junge continued the leading sequence with two fourth places and Alistair Warren with two fifth place finishes.

The 21st edition of the International Canoe World Championship is hosted by the Lübecker Yacht Club.

International Canoe Worlds – Leaders after 3 races (34 entries)