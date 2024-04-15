Team GB looking for final place at Last Chance Olympic regatta

The Last Chance Regatta is as it says – the last chance to qualify to compete at the Paris Olympics.

This critical event is held during French Olympic Week from 20-27 April in Hyères, France. There will be 66 athlete places across 49 boat/boards at the Olympic Games up for grabs across the ten Olympic events.

Team GB has qualified successfully in nine of the ten classes, and has a last chance to grab the tenth qualification, in the men’s Kite, at the Hyères regatta starting this Saturday.

The event is run in two separate sections . . . one for countries still seeking qualification places, and the other for the Qualified Nations already qualified in the respective event.

Attempting to win one of the five qualification places in the men’s Kite will be Britain’s Connor Bainbridge, Mattia Maini and Sam Dickinson.

They will be competing against athelets from 21 other nations (AUS, BEL, CAN, CHI, CUB, CZE, DOM, ESP, GRE, IND, ISR, JPN, MEX, MON, POL, POR, SUI, TPE, TUR, USA and VAN).

If one of the Brits can claim a qualification place, Team GB will then announce their selection for the Paris Games.

In the Qualified Nations event which is part of the Hempel WC Series, Britain will have entries (including Team GB selections) in the Mixed 470 (3), Women’s Kite (4), Men’s QFoil (2), Women’s QFoil (2), Women’s ILCA6 (2) and the Men’s ILCA7 (2).

In total, nearly 1000 athletes from 90 countries will be represented in Hyeres, three times the numbers which will feature at the Games.

With just two months to go until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, all the major national teams will be competingb in this last major multi-class meeting before the Games get under way.

The 2024 Olympic Sailing competition gets underway on 28 July until 8 August at Marseille Marina, France.

