Latest World Sailing Rankings for April 2024

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 9 April 2024.

As we approach the final major events prior to the Paris 2024 next -up is the Olympics Hyeres Regatta, the ‘Last Chnace’ to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The British selections are now complete for the nine events that GBR is qualified for, and leaves just one more to be selected . . . if GBR can achieve qualification in the men’s Formula Kite.

This will come down to Connor Bainbridge to achieve and complete the full ten Olympic events for Team GB.

The last event where that is possible is the Hempel WC Series Hyeres Regatta starting 20 April, the ‘Last Chance’ event for Olympic qualification where their will be five qualification places available for the Formula Kite.

Some movements in the rankings for the selected Team GB athletes, John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 slip to second, as did Emma Wilson in the IQ Foil. Leaving GRB without a number one ranking accross the ten Olympic classes.

GBR’s most recent selection in the women’s ILCA6, Hannah Snellgrove, drops to 33rd. Snellgrove did not compete at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca, where Matilda Nicholls won a bronze, and now ranks 10th, up from 19th.

Another recent Team GB selection, Vita Heathcote and Chris Grubb in the 470, climb from 20 to 12th.

In the 49er James Peters and Fynn Sterritt drop to 24th from 9th, while Freya Black and Saskia Tidey in the 49erFX gain a place to 7th.

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 9 April 2024:

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (2nd)

GBR 2nd – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Team GB)

470 Mixed:

1st ITA – Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (1)

GBR 12th – Vita Heathcote and Chris Grubb (Team GB)

49er Men:

1st NED – Bart Lambriex and Floris Van De Werken (1)

GBR 18th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes

GBR 24th – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (Team GB)

49erFX Women:

1st ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi

GBR 7th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (Team GB)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st NED – Duko Bos (1)

GBR 3rd – Michael Beckett (Team GB)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st HUN – Maria Erdi

GBR 10th – Matilda Nicholls (19)

GBR 33rd – Hannah Snellgrove (Team GB) (9)

IQ Foil Men:

1st NED – Luuc Van Opzeeland (1)

GBR 14th – Sam Sills (Team GB) (13)

IQ Foil Women:

1st ISR – Sharon Kantor (2)

GBR 2nd – Emma Wilson (Team GB) (1)

Formula Kite Men: GBR still to qualify for Paris Olympics

1st ITA – Riccardo Pianosi

GBR 15th – Conner Bainbridge (11)

GBR 40th – Mattia Maini

Formula Kite Women:

1st USA – Daniela Moroz

GBR 8th – Eleanor Aldridge (Team GB) (3)

Full World Sailing rankings available here . . .