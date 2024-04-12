Pen Duick VI takes Line Honours in McIntyre Ocean Globe Race

The French legend Pen Duick VI, skippered by Marie Tabarly, has taken provisional line honours in the final leg of the inaugural McIntyre Ocean Globe Race.

Pen Duick VI claims Line Honours and IRC Leg Four, and in the days ahead could potentially win the OGR Overall.

At 22:52 UTC, 11 April the stunning black-hulled, 73-foot Bermudan Ketch, revered amongst sailors around-the-world sailed gracefully across the Royal Yacht Squadron finish line in Cowes, UK.

With Marie at the helm, leading her loyal crew, it was fitting that this yacht, sailed by her father Éric Tabarly in the 1973 Whitbread Round-the-World Race, should take line honours in such style.

With almost a two-day lead on nearest rival L’Esprit d’équipe for line honours, Pen Duick VI’s dominance on the final leg is unquestionable.

Speaking on the pontoon after a difficult docking at Trinity Landing due to the extremely strong currents, Marie spoke with passion about her round-the-world experience.

She also explained how fantastic her crew have been throughout the race.

“I’m very, very proud of my crew. I’ve got 21 amazing people, good human beings, that you want to spend time with. It was exactly what I planned with them, no surprises, everything was perfect. ”

Translate 9 were forced to divert to Madeira to repair cracks in their hull – had been leading in IRC at the time.

With Pen Duick VI taking the double for leg 4, the focus now turns to the Overall Race IRC leaderboard.

Pen Duick VI currently sits in second place on the Overall Race IRC leaderboard just 19 hours behind Triana. But Triana still has 1320 nm until crossing the finish line, she is now racing the clock.

The forecast suggests light winds ahead which will slow her average speed.

She must maintain an average speed of 4.9kt all the way to the finish to hold her IRC lead over Pen Duick VI. Any slower and it could allow Pen Duick VI to gain the coveted OGR Overall IRC Prize.

A second former Whitbread yacht and winner of the 1985 race, L’Esprit d’équipe, 360 nm miles behind is due to take second place line honours, arriving in Cowes within 48 hours.

Third place in line honours another 100 miles back and gaining fast is Spirit of Helsinki followed by Neptune 200 miles further back and then the UK’s Maiden.