Emirates Team New Zealand surprise rollout/launch of their new AC75

After an intensive 10 month building program, Emirates Team New Zealand’s new AC75 emerged from their Wynyard Point base.

The Kiwi AC75 was rolled out unexpectedly early Friday morning in preparation for its launch and commissioning phase in Auckland this month.

It was wheeled out to have its rig stepped and rigging checked in preparation for launch and first sail.

The boat had previously been transported under the cover of darkness from the team’s North Shore build facility to the Wynyard Point base where an intensive fit out program has been undertaken.

Not only did Emirates Team New Zealand launch, step the mast and tow-test but the sailors also managed to launch sails and be the first boat of the new AC75 cycle to actually sail – big milestone for the 37th Louis Vuitton America’s Cup.



“It is always a pretty significant moment for any team. The first time their race boat emerges from the shed and sees the light of day.” said Emirates Team New Zealand COO Kevin Shoebridge.

“These moments are some of the most revealing of any campaign. So much of any America’s Cup campaign goes on behind closed doors and with the utmost secrecy protecting designs and plans, but there always comes a time when you need to show some of your cards.”

“And although what we have revealed today is not all of our cards, it sure gives everyone an indication of our design path.”

The shore crew worked quickly to step the mast – noticeably more aft of the foil arms than on the previous generation and the new boat was towed out to begin its early commissioning on a residual and gradually lessening breeze up the Hauraki Gulf.

The team continues to commission and prepare the new AC75 for its naming ceremony next week.

Swiss team Alinghi Red Bull Racing revealed their new AC75 a week ago.

Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will reveal their new AC75 in Cagliari, Sardinia on Saturday.