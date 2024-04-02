INEOS Britannia’s AC75 en-route to Barcelona

INEOS Britannia’s AC75 is en-route to its final destination – Barcelona – for the 37th America’s Cup.

Ben Ainslie announced that the INEOS Britannia AC75 – codenamed RB3 – was out of the shed, two months ago, and it has finally joined the steady trickle of AC75s heading to Barcelona.

Saying it had been a massive team effort from everyone involved in the design, build and fit out, the team also thanked the teams at Carrington Boats and Turweston Airfield.

The carefully wrapped AC75, will be delivered to the INEOS Britannia base in Barcelona, with a roll-out and launch date yet to be announced.

Once there it will be prepared for testing ahead of the first AC75 racing, scheduled for the third and final preliminary regatta, August 2024 in Barcelona.

The Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona official opening ceremony will be held in Barcelona on the 22 August 2024.