Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca – Changing conditions for Day 2

Thermal sea-breeze conditions returned to allow a full programme of competition to be completed Tuesday, getting the 53 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by Iberostar Olympic classes regatta back on course.

Taking advantage of a dramatic change of conditions GBR’s Micky Beckett tops the ILCA7 leaderboard, and Matilda Nicholls is third in the ILCA6.

Starting their campaign in the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet placed second. While Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube hold on to second in the 470.



ILCA 7 Men

GBR’s Micky Beckett takes a four point lead after two wins, Germany’s Philipp Buhl (5, 14) is now second, tied with Australia’s world and Olympic champion Matt Wearn (1,3).

Nacra 17 Mixed

First racing for the multihulls and Paul Kohlhoffand Alica Stuhlmmer of Germany lead from Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet.

Third are Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubolei of Italy.

Mixed Dinghy 470

In the 470 the leaders needed the discard to maintain their places. Germany’s Malte and Anastaysia Winkel (-16) keep their lead after one more race, five points clear of GBR’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube in second despite a 10th.

Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman now third with a fourth place.

Winners in the Blue flight were Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini ITA and in the yellow Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao POR.

49er Men

The 49er managed four races, with a great start for Australia’s Jack Ferguson and Max Paul (1, 8, 1, 1) to lead from Fabian Rieger and Tom Heinrich (1, 1, 2, 11) of Germany.

Best GBR are James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (16, 10, 2, 9) in 22nd, and 28th Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (13, 5, 9, 15).

49erFX Women

Two races for the women, with Norway’s Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen taking the lead with two wins, ahead of Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shae (2, 5) of the USA.

Best GBR are, Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson (6, 17) in 23rd. Team GB pair Freya Black and Saskia Tidey are 32nd.

Formula Kite Women

The USA’s five times Formula Kite world champion Daniela Moroz now has a 5 point lead with five race wins from seven races.

Second is Breiana Whitehead of Australia with Leonie Meyer moving into third overall.

Formula Kite Men

With the Men’s kite event now on 8 races Singapore’s Max Maeder has 6 wins to take a three point lead ahead of Riccardo Pianosi of Italy.

Bruno Lobo of Brazil drops to third, seven points off the leading pair.

ILCA 6 Women

Two more races and Belgium’s Emma Plasscaert (14, 4) keeps her lead, with second Australia’s Mara Stransky after two race wins, and Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (5, 3) into third.

Daisy Collingbridge (21,6) is 14th.

IQ Foil Men

Pawel Tarnowski of Poland took a clean-sweep of four wins for a two point lead from Tom Reuveny of Israel, with third Nicolò Renna of Italy in third.

Best GBR is Finn Hawkins in 19th. Team GB’s Sam Sills is 45th.

IQ Foil Women

Mina Mobekk (3, 1, DNC) of Norway leads after three race, ahead of Lola Sorin and Manon Pianazza, both of France.

Britain’s Islay Watson (10, 3, DNF) is sixth and Team GB’s Emma Wilson 17th.

Full results are available here . . .