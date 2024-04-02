2024 RYA Youth Nationals – Day 1 round-up

First day of the 2024 RYA Youth Nationals at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy.

The seven classes with 204 entries completed four races in ideal conditions with a beautiful 14 to 18 knot breeze. The ILCA fleets raced in the harbour, all other fleets in Weymouth Bay.

Early leaders:

ILCA6 women Megan Thomson

ILCA6 men Leo Yates

ILCA7 men Christopher Marsh

IQ Foil Mixed Will Ziegler

Nacra 15 Mixed Mateo Leclercq and Mathieu Pinsart (BEL)

420 Mixed Harry George and Ralph Cawthorne

29er Mixed Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks.

RYA Youth Nationals Day 1 leaders:

ILCA 6 Women (19 entries)

1st GBR Megan THOMSON Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 3 1 1 3 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Amélie HACKER Aldeburgh YC – – 1 2 6 2 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR Felicity ANGELL Draycote Water SC – – 8 10 2 5 – – 25 pts

4th GBR Millie LEWIS Medway YC – – 2 UFD 3 1 – – 26 pts

5th GBR Jessica WATSON Guernsey YC – – 6 6 8 6 – – 26 pts

6th GBR Poppy LUXTON Restronguet SC – – 11 4 4 10 – – 29 pts

ILCA 6 Men (52 entries)

1st GBR Leo YATES Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 1 1 5 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Thommie GRIT Royal Hospital School – – 2 3 1 10 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR Freddie SUNDERLAND Draycote Water SC – – 3 4 7 2 – – 16 pts

4th GBR Edwin CROSS Shoreham SC – – 7 11 4 9 – – 31 pts

5th GBR Ralph MUSTO Corinthian Otters – – 4 18 2 11 – – 35 pts

6th HKG Peter JESSOP HKSI/HHYC – – 14 8 3 15 – – 40 pts

ILCA 7 Men (8 entries)

1st GBR Christopher MARSH Royal Hospital School – – 1 2 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR Henry REDMOND Covenham SC – – 2 3 1 2 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR Archie BURTON Beaver SC – – 4 1 3 3 – – 11 pts

4th GBR George COLQUITT West Kirby SC – – 5 5 4 4 – – 18 pts

5th HKG Richard TSUI HKG – – 3 6 6 5 – – 20 pts

6th GBR Oliver HIRST Scammonden Water SC – – 6 4 7 6 – – 23 pts

IQ Foil Mixed (24 entries)

1st GBR 484 Will ZIEGLER Andrew Simpson Centre – – 2 3 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR 319 Darcey SHAW Parkstone YC – – 3 4 3 1 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR 3421 Galahad BYE Parkstone YC – – 1 1 7 3 – – 12 pts

4th GBR 389 Charlie BAKER Hayling Island SC – – 5 2 5 9 – – 21 pts

5th GBR 170 Dan MACGREGOR Dalgety Bay SC – – 7 5 5 5 – – 22 pts

6th GBR 586 Jamie HOLLIGON Bosham SC – – 9 13 3 5 – – 30 pts

Nacra 15 Mixed (18 entries)

1st BEL 307 Mateo LECLERCQ and Mathieu PINSART – – 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 334 Sam COX and Sophie RAVEN – – 1 2 2 2 – – 7 pts

3rd BEL 303 Anna MORTELÉ and Simon JACOBS – – 3 3 3 3 – – 12 pts

4th GBR 161 Eloise SMITH and Ollie LAKER – – 4 5 10 4 – – 23 pts

5th GBR 126 Marcus KING and Matthew EMERSON – – 5 9 4 9 – – 27 pts

6th GER 246 Frederic Oliver SCHUELE and Catharina JACOBS – – 7 7 9 5 – – 28 pts

420 Mixed (32 entries)

1st GBR Harry GEORGE and Ralph CAWTHORNE Lymington Town SC – – 3 5 2 1 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Sabine POTTER and Merle NIEUWLAND Warsash SC – – 6 3 3 4 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR Arwen FFLUR and Matthew RAYNER Welsh National SA – – 1 2 11 5 – – 19 pts

4th GBR Joseph JONES and Hennie BURLTON Burghfield SC – – 4 4 6 7 – – 21 pts

5th GBR William FLETCHER and Ethan SPARKES Royal Southern YC – – 2 9 9 10 – – 30 pts

6th GBR Imogen WADE and Hugo VALENTINE Draycote Water SC – – 13 1 14 3 – – 31 pts

29er Mixed (51 entries)

1st GBR Annabelle VINES and Amelie HISCOCKS Royal Lymington YC – – 5 1 1 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR James CROSSLEY and Sam WEBB WPNSA – – 6 2 1 2 1 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR Finian MORRIS and Charlie GRAN Royal Lymington YC – – 6 1 2 1 2 – – 6 pts

4th GBR Jac BAILEY and Ben SINFIELD Clwb Hwylio – – 14 3 5 3 3 – – 14 pts

5th GBR Santiago SESTO-COSBY and Noah FITZGERALD Royal Lymington YC – – 15 8 4 1 2 – – 15 pts

6th GBR Charlie GATEHOUSE and Sam TONKS Hayling Island SC – – 17 4 4 4 5 – – 17 pts

