2024 RYA Youth Nationals – Day 1 round-up

First day of the 2024 RYA Youth Nationals at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy.
The seven classes with 204 entries completed four races in ideal conditions with a beautiful 14 to 18 knot breeze. The ILCA fleets raced in the harbour, all other fleets in Weymouth Bay.
Early leaders:
- ILCA6 women Megan Thomson
- ILCA6 men Leo Yates
- ILCA7 men Christopher Marsh
- IQ Foil Mixed Will Ziegler
- Nacra 15 Mixed Mateo Leclercq and Mathieu Pinsart (BEL)
- 420 Mixed Harry George and Ralph Cawthorne
- 29er Mixed Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks.
RYA Youth Nationals Day 1 leaders:
ILCA 6 Women (19 entries)
1st GBR Megan THOMSON Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 3 1 1 3 – – 8 pts
2nd GBR Amélie HACKER Aldeburgh YC – – 1 2 6 2 – – 11 pts
3rd GBR Felicity ANGELL Draycote Water SC – – 8 10 2 5 – – 25 pts
4th GBR Millie LEWIS Medway YC – – 2 UFD 3 1 – – 26 pts
5th GBR Jessica WATSON Guernsey YC – – 6 6 8 6 – – 26 pts
6th GBR Poppy LUXTON Restronguet SC – – 11 4 4 10 – – 29 pts
ILCA 6 Men (52 entries)
1st GBR Leo YATES Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 1 1 5 1 – – 8 pts
2nd GBR Thommie GRIT Royal Hospital School – – 2 3 1 10 – – 16 pts
3rd GBR Freddie SUNDERLAND Draycote Water SC – – 3 4 7 2 – – 16 pts
4th GBR Edwin CROSS Shoreham SC – – 7 11 4 9 – – 31 pts
5th GBR Ralph MUSTO Corinthian Otters – – 4 18 2 11 – – 35 pts
6th HKG Peter JESSOP HKSI/HHYC – – 14 8 3 15 – – 40 pts
ILCA 7 Men (8 entries)
1st GBR Christopher MARSH Royal Hospital School – – 1 2 2 1 – – 6 pts
2nd GBR Henry REDMOND Covenham SC – – 2 3 1 2 – – 8 pts
3rd GBR Archie BURTON Beaver SC – – 4 1 3 3 – – 11 pts
4th GBR George COLQUITT West Kirby SC – – 5 5 4 4 – – 18 pts
5th HKG Richard TSUI HKG – – 3 6 6 5 – – 20 pts
6th GBR Oliver HIRST Scammonden Water SC – – 6 4 7 6 – – 23 pts
IQ Foil Mixed (24 entries)
1st GBR 484 Will ZIEGLER Andrew Simpson Centre – – 2 3 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd GBR 319 Darcey SHAW Parkstone YC – – 3 4 3 1 – – 11 pts
3rd GBR 3421 Galahad BYE Parkstone YC – – 1 1 7 3 – – 12 pts
4th GBR 389 Charlie BAKER Hayling Island SC – – 5 2 5 9 – – 21 pts
5th GBR 170 Dan MACGREGOR Dalgety Bay SC – – 7 5 5 5 – – 22 pts
6th GBR 586 Jamie HOLLIGON Bosham SC – – 9 13 3 5 – – 30 pts
Nacra 15 Mixed (18 entries)
1st BEL 307 Mateo LECLERCQ and Mathieu PINSART – – 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd GBR 334 Sam COX and Sophie RAVEN – – 1 2 2 2 – – 7 pts
3rd BEL 303 Anna MORTELÉ and Simon JACOBS – – 3 3 3 3 – – 12 pts
4th GBR 161 Eloise SMITH and Ollie LAKER – – 4 5 10 4 – – 23 pts
5th GBR 126 Marcus KING and Matthew EMERSON – – 5 9 4 9 – – 27 pts
6th GER 246 Frederic Oliver SCHUELE and Catharina JACOBS – – 7 7 9 5 – – 28 pts
420 Mixed (32 entries)
1st GBR Harry GEORGE and Ralph CAWTHORNE Lymington Town SC – – 3 5 2 1 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Sabine POTTER and Merle NIEUWLAND Warsash SC – – 6 3 3 4 – – 16 pts
3rd GBR Arwen FFLUR and Matthew RAYNER Welsh National SA – – 1 2 11 5 – – 19 pts
4th GBR Joseph JONES and Hennie BURLTON Burghfield SC – – 4 4 6 7 – – 21 pts
5th GBR William FLETCHER and Ethan SPARKES Royal Southern YC – – 2 9 9 10 – – 30 pts
6th GBR Imogen WADE and Hugo VALENTINE Draycote Water SC – – 13 1 14 3 – – 31 pts
29er Mixed (51 entries)
1st GBR Annabelle VINES and Amelie HISCOCKS Royal Lymington YC – – 5 1 1 2 1 – – 5 pts
2nd GBR James CROSSLEY and Sam WEBB WPNSA – – 6 2 1 2 1 – – 6 pts
3rd GBR Finian MORRIS and Charlie GRAN Royal Lymington YC – – 6 1 2 1 2 – – 6 pts
4th GBR Jac BAILEY and Ben SINFIELD Clwb Hwylio – – 14 3 5 3 3 – – 14 pts
5th GBR Santiago SESTO-COSBY and Noah FITZGERALD Royal Lymington YC – – 15 8 4 1 2 – – 15 pts
6th GBR Charlie GATEHOUSE and Sam TONKS Hayling Island SC – – 17 4 4 4 5 – – 17 pts