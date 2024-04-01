Full-on Monday opens 53 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca

Only Formula Kite Men and Women, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 singlehanders and the 470 Mixed raced on day 1 at the 53 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by Iberostar.

Gusts to over 30kts at times and a big, untidy swell which has built up by nearly two weeks of strong winds in the Balearica Islands.



Formula Kite Women

The USA’s five times Formula Kite world champion Daniela Moroz proved untouchable in the breeze with two race wins.

Breiana Whitehead (5,2) of Australia is second tied on points with Jingyue Chen (3,4) of China.

Formula Kite Men

With the Men’s kite event completing three heats of their planned four, Pan American Games champion Bruno Lobo of Brazil leads Singapore’s world champion Max Maeder.

Last year’s overall winner, Lobo went 1,1,2 in the blue fleet whilst Maeder – in the yellow fleet – went 3,1,1. No GBR competitor racing.

ILCA 7 Men

Germany’s 2020 world champion Philipp Buhl proved best in the muscular conditions among the full capacity 193 strong ILCA 7 fleet. He even capsized in the second heat and still took his second winning gun of the day.

GBR’s Micky Beckett (2,1) a double winner here, is tied in second place with Norway’s Herman Tomasgaard. Australia’s world and Olympic champion Matt Wearn (1,3) is fourth.

ILCA 6 Women

Belgium’s Emma Plasscaert leads after two race wins, ahead of Hannah Anderssohn (3,1) of Germany and Chiara Benini (2,5) of Italy. Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (1,10) is 8th overall, and Daisy Collingbridge (12,6) is 16th.

Mixed Dinghy 470

In the 470 Germany’s Malte and Anastaysia Winkel lead after a 1, 2 start, one point clear of GBR’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube in second with a pair of second places.

Spain’s new world champions Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman are third with a 4 and 1.

Winds are forecast to be lighter for Tuesday with an expectation that rising temperatures will see an Embat sea breeze regime established around 8-12kts from around midday.

Full results are available here . . .