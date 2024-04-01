RORC Easter Challenge – Who won the Easter Chocolates?

After two intensive coaching days the focus moved to putting the lessons learnt into practice and literally win the Easter Chocolates.



Every class winner was decided in the very last race, producing a thrilling climax to the regatta.

Class winners receiving RORC recycled Keepers were:

Mills 39 Team Hero on Zero II skippered by James Gair

Ed Mockridge’s JPK 1010 Elaine Again

Lance Adams’ Cape 31 Katabatic.

For the final day of racing, PRO Stuart Childerley and the RORC team set up a windward leeward course between The Brambles Bank and the North Channel for two tactical races.

This was followed by a round the cans race, at every point of sail, with a finish towards Cowes for the RORC Easter Challenge Prize Giving.

Congratulations to Easter Sunday race winners:

Giovanni Belgrano’s Giles 39 Classic Whooper

Ben Pritchard’s Cape 31 Akheilos

The Army Sailing Association’s Sun Fast 3600 Fujitsu British Soldier skippered by Henry Foster

Ian Watkins’ Fareast 28 Mako

Derek Shakespeare’s J/122 Bulldog

Lance Adams’ Cape 31 Katabatic.

IRC TWO

Mills 39 Team Hero on Zero II won the regatta by a single point. J/122 Bulldog won the last race but after the discard came in that was not enough. Sun Fast 3600 British Soldier was third by just two points.

IRC THREE

JPK 1010 Elaine Again was the most consistent team at the regatta, scoring all podium race finishes to win the class by two points.

John Smart’s J/109 Jukebox was just two points behind in second. Giovanni Belgrano’s Giles 39 Classic Whooper won the last three races to finish third by just two points.

CAPE 31

The Cape 31 Class went right to the wire, Katabatic eventually taking the regatta win by winning the final race by just eight seconds after IRC time correction.

Simon Perry’s Jiraffe won the first three races but was pipped to first in class by a single point. Ben Prichard’s Akheilos scored two race wins to finish the regatta in third.

The RORC Easter Challenge WhatsApp group was full of praise from the sailors for a great regatta. The Royal Ocean Racing Club has organised the Easter Challenge for over 20 years.

The Cervantes Trophy Race to Le Havre starts from Cowes on Saturday 20 April.

RORC Easter Challenge Results