Congratulations to Kay-Uwe Lüdtke and Kai Schäfers of Germany, Flying Dutchman 2024 World Champions.

Lüdtke and Schäfers were declared champions after the final day of the Flying Dutchman championship at the St Petersburg YC, Florida, USA., celebrated in the traditional manner.

Second Szabolcz Majtheny and Andras Domokos of Hungary and third Kilian Koenig and Johannes Brack of Germany.

Flying Dutchman – 2024 World Championship (33 entries)

Full results available here . . .