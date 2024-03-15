2024 505 Euro Cup kicks off in San Raphael this Easter weekend

The 2024 505 Euro Cup kicks off in San Raphael, France, this Easter weekend – 29, 30, 31 March.

In what has become one of the highlights on the annual International 505 calendar, the Euro Cup is a four-event series that takes place across France, Italy, Germany and, this year for the first time, Poland.

This year’s regatta will feature boats competing from Australia, and the United States in addition to the many European nations.

A number of World Champions are competing including, Ian Pinnell (GBR) and Mike Holt with Rob Woelfel (USA), so tight, competitive racing is expected.

There is a winner determined at each event as well as an overall series winner based on cumulative scores from three of the four regattas.

“Known for its international flavour and its beautiful Mediterranean waters, San Raphael is the perfect venue to break the winter blues,” said International 505 Class President Michael Quirk. “The Yacht Club de San Raphael regularly runs high-level events for a range of sailing classes, so the 505 Association is very happy to have our first of this year’s championship events held in San Raphael.”

The 5o5 Class flagship event for 2024 will be the World Championship in Varberg, Sweden between the 1 – 10 August.

For Event information visit the 2024 505 World Championship event site.

This weekend, 16 – 17 March, the 505 will be taking part in the Ovington Inland Championship at Grafham Water SC.

505 Euro Cup 2024 Calendar: