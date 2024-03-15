Formula Kite Open Europeans – Ellie Aldridge to defend her Title in Spain

The 2024 Formula Kite Open European Championships are taking place on the Mar Menor, Los Alcázares, Spain, from 15 March.

Championship racing will take place for the men and women’s titles from 19 to 24 March.

This event is the first of the major events taking place for the class in the build-up to the Paris Olympics in July.

Hot on the heels of the Europeans, will be the Trophy SAR Princess Sofia in Mallorca, part of the Hempel WC Series, starting 30 March, and the World Championships at Hyeres, France from 11 to 19 May.

More importantly for the British men will be the men’s Formula Kite at the 2024 Semaine Olympique Française in Hyeres, from 18 to 27 April. This is the ‘Last Chance Regatta’ for them to to gain a qualification place for the Paris Olympics.

At the European Championships there will be a strong British entry of six men and six women, including the defending women’s champion Ellie Aldridge (also the Team GB selection for Paris).

Aldridge was a very popular winner in front of her home crowd on Eastney Beach in Portsmouth, UK, last September.

Note no GBR entries in the Spanish Nationals pre-event.

Formula Kite Europeans – British Entries:

Women

Eleanor Aldridge WR 3

Katie Dabson WR 11

Ella Geiger

Emma Rennie

Sophie Rennie

Lily Young WR 5

Men

Conner Bainbridge WR 11

Arthur Brown

Samual Dickinson

Reece Dorman

Adam Farrington

Mattia Maini WR 41

