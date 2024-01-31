Portsmouth Formula Kite European Championship awarded Platinum Clean Regatta Award

The organisers of the Formula Kite European Championships, held on Eastney Beach, Portsmouth in 2023, have been awarded the Platinum Clean Regatta Award, by conservation organisation, Sailors for the Sea.

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA) partnered with Portsmouth City Council, the International Kiteboarding Association, UK Sport, and The National Lottery to create an event at Eastney Beach which not only enabled competitors to perform at their full potential, but also recognised the venue as a stakeholder in the event’s success.

Marking the event’s sustainability efforts, the Championships have now been awarded the world’s leading sustainability certification for all on-the-water events. The criteria for the award provides organisers with the most impactful actions to help minimise an event’s environmental impact.

Emily Conklin, Sailors for the Sea, Programme Manager, said: “Platinum Level events set a high bar for sustainability and demonstrate innovation that serve as an example for what can be accomplished at regattas of all types and sizes. The Formula Kite European Championships were no exception.”

In partnership with The Green Blue and the Marine Conservation Trust, around 400 local school children attended the free on-site Beach Club. The activities offered ranged from Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) as well as environmental and watersports taster sessions.

The activities catered for a range of abilities, enabling whole peer groups to engage together to create an inclusive opportunity. Following the visit, there was a reported 11% increase in the positive feelings from children towards the water.

Niall McLeod, RYA Racing Services Manager, and Formula Kite European Championships Event Director, said:

“Before the Formula Kite European Championships took place, we agreed to add an environmental donation within the event budget to every litre of fuel used in the event operation boats. We are now delighted to be able to donate the £800 collected to support the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust’s seagrass restoration project.”

