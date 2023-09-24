Formula Kite Euros – Medal Series live at Eastney Beach

Sunday the Formula KIte European Championship Medal Series sees the top 10 men and women contest a different style of small-fleet competition which places all the emphasis on race victories.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge will wear the coveted yellow bib in Sunday’s four-rider decider in front of a home crowd on Eastney Beach.

Aldridge goes into the four strong final with Poema Newland of France, while Lilly Young and Madeleine Anderson face some semi-final racing to join them.

In the men Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi and Lorenzo Boschetti are in the final, and Britain’s Connor Bainbridge faces a semi final to join them.

