iQFOiL Worlds – Opzeeland and Wilson maintain their leads on Day 2

Luuc van Opzeeland and Emma Wilson maintain their leads after an intense day of racing.

With the racing area located halfway between Marina Rubicón and the island of Lobos, racing really was intense today, with the entire fleet pushing the starts, meaning multiple general calls..

Britain’s Emma Wilson was outstanding again. Although yesterday she started with three victories out of five races, Wednesday Wilson gave her rivals no chances and managed to win all five races held.

Wilson maintained her six-point advantage over second-place Israeli Sharon Kantor who has three first places, two seconds and a fifth.

In third is Spain’s Pilar Lamadrid who added a first, two seconds, a third and a disqualification for premature start under a black flag. Fourth Maja Dzarnowska of Poland.

Britain’s Islay Watson is 15th and Alice Read 33rd overall.

In the men, Luuc van Opzeeland of Holland did not quite manage the same level of consistency as his perfect opening day, landing a 1-8-1-15-2, but after discard he leads for the second consecutive day.

Nico Goyard of France was best of the day with five races five victories, despite being unwell, and promoted himself to second place.

In third is Grae Morris of Australia two points ahead of Nicolo Renna of Italy.

Britain’s Sam Sills is 19th, Finn Hawkins 26th. Matt Barton 30th and Andy Brown 52nd after he missed two races due to a sail malfunction – See top image.

Starting Thursday the fleet begin the Final Series, divided into a gold group – with the first half of the table – and a silver group – for the second half.