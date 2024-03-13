Olympic season gets underaway in Europe – How do GBR compare?

The Paris Olympics sailing events are due to open on 28 July and run through to 8 August 2024 in Marseille. How are our selections comparing to their rivals in the lead up to the Games?

Pressure is building for the final qualification places and for competitors whose teams have still to declare their competitor selections, with the deadline for entries 8 July 2024.

The Marseille Marina, a point of departure for boats, has been adapted to stage the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a capacity of 14,000 people, with seated and standing areas.

Work is also underway to validate the viability of a fan zone around the field of play that would allow thousands of spectators to watch the racing from the comfort of their own vessel.

There are plenty of opportunities to see how the Team GB competitors are ranking against their rivals in the lead up to the 2024 Games.

The next event for the Olympic classes will be the Trophy SAR Princess Sofia in Mallorca, part of the Hempel WC Series, starting 30 March, and the British team will have competitors in all ten events, including the Team GB selections for Paris 2024.

The Princess Sofia will be especially important for British Olympic 470 sailors, as to date the RYA has not announced their selection for the Paris Olympics, although Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube won silver at the recent 470 Worlds to qualify Britain’s NOC in the 470 event.

There is also the small matter of Britain gaining an Olympic qualification place for the men’s Kite (Formula Kite) which will come down to the ‘Last Chance Regatta’ for the ten Olympic events at the 2024 Semaine Olympique Française in Hyeres, from 18 to 27 April.

Other important events involving Olympic competitors prior to the Games include, the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 European Championships at La Grande Motte, France, starting 7 May.

Also the Hempel WC Series events, the Allianz Regatta in the Netherlands from 29 May and 2 June, and Kieler Week in Germany 22 to 30 June. And the Formula Kite Europeans 16 to 24 March and the Formula Kite Worlds 11 to 19 May 2024.

So plenty of chances to see how the Team GB competitors are ranking against their rivals in the lead up to the 2024 Games.

Tickets and hospitality packages for the Sailing events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are available through the Paris 2024 ticket portal.

