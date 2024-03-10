49er/49erFX Worlds – Britain close but fail to medal again

Britain failed to medal at the 2024 49er/49erFX Worlds in Lanzerote, but a new Team GBR pair, James Grummett and Rhos Hawes, briefly held third place going into the 49er Medl race.



In the final men’s 49er gold fleet race a 9th place blasted Grummett and Hawes into third overall before lining-up for the top ten Medal race, while James Peters and Fynn Sterritt finished 18th to place 10th going into the Medal race.

In the men’s 49erMedal Race, which Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin of France had only to safely complete to claim the title, Silver went to Holland’s Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken, and the Bronze to Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel.

Britain’s Grummett and Hawes were not able to hold onto their earlier podium place and finished in fourth, while Peters and Sterritt were tenth.

In the women’s 49erFX final fleet race, Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey were unable to make the top ten for the Medal race, finishing 14th overall.

The Netherlands’ Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz went into the Medal race with a 15pt advantage and claimed the title ahead of Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden taking Silver, with Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi taking Bronze.

The next event for the Olympic classes will be the Trophy SAR Princess Sofia in Mallorca, part of the Hempel WC Series, starting 30 March, and then for the 49er and 49erFX the European Championships at La Grande Motte, France, starting 7 May.

The Princess Sofia will be important for the British Olympic 470 sailors, as to date the RYA has not announced their selection for the Paris Olympics, although Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube won silver at the recent 470 Worlds.

There is also the small matter of gaining an Olympic qualification place for the men’s Kite (Formula Kite) which will come down to the ‘Last Chance Regatta’ for the ten Olympic events at the 2024 Semaine Olympique Française in Hyeres, from 18 to 27 April.

49er Men World Championship 2024 – Medal Race

GOLD FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN

SILVER NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN

BRONZE ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL

4th GBR 12 James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES

5th POL 64 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH

6th SUI 2 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Arno de PLANTA

7th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI

8th USA 5 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID

9th FRA 51 Julien D’ORTOLI and Noe DELPECH

10th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT

49erFX Women World Championship 2024 – Medal Race

GOLD NED 2 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ

SILVER SWE 1 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER

BRONZE ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI

4th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE

5th AUS 47 Laura HARDING and Annie WILMOT

6th ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ

7th GER 33 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER

8th CAN 71 Georgia LEWIN-LAFRANCE and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE

9th BEL 4 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS

10th POL 14 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK

Best GBR: 14th Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY

