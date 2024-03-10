49er/49erFX Worlds – Final Day

Final day of the 2024 49er & 49erFX Skiff World Championships in Lanzarote, Canary Islands.

Both classes will race one more full fleet race, and the TOP 10 will enter the medal race, where the points will be doubled and a World Champion will be crowned.

Note a postponement is in place . . .



Leading positions before the start of Sunday’s racing.

49er Men after 15 races

1st FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER / Clément PEQUIN – – 45 pts

2nd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX / Floris van de WERKEN – – 75 pts

3rd ESP 74 Diego BOTIN / Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 87 pts

GBR

4th GBR 12 James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 87.2 pts

9th GBR 30 James PETERS / Fynn STERRITT – – 123 pts

49erFX Women after 14 races

1st NED 2 Odile van AANHOLT / Annette DUETZ – – 44 pts

2nd SWE 1 Vilma BOBECK / Rebecca NETZLER – – 69 pts

3rd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI / Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 89 pts

GBR

14th GBR 5 Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 135 pts

Andy Rice, Stevie Morrison and Noora Ruskola will talk you through the races of the Gold Fleet 49er and FX as well as the Medal Race.

The livestream is brought to you by AALVAA.

Related Post:

49er/49erFX Worlds – Titles looking set ahead of Medal Races