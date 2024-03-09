49er/49erFX Worlds – Titles looking set ahead of Medal Races

With one more gold race and then the medal races on Sunday the leaders in both the 49er and FX fleets are looking set to claim the titles.

In the men’s 49er Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin (3 2 3) of France have a 35 pt lead from Holland’s Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken ( 4 1 7) on 75 pts.



In third are Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel (9 5 20) with 87 pts.

And fourth are Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (10 4 1) with 87.2 pts after another great day, including their first race win.

Grummett had never competed in the Gold Fleet of a major 49er regatta before, but having teamed up with Rhos Hawes just three months ago this new partnership have clicked straight away.

They will be looking to get ahead of Botin and Trittel to claim a podium place, while the Team GB Olympic pair James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (5 13 24) in 9th with 123 pts will want to hang onto their medal race place.

In the women’s 49erFX the Netherlands’ Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz ( 3 2 1) take their lead to 25 pts.



Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden (1 1 -23) are now second with 69 pts and third Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (6 -25 3) on 89 pts.

After that their are three teams – AUS, BRA, ESP – on 95/96 pts looking to move into the podium places.

Unfortunaetly they do not include the Brits, Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (5 14 -25 ), who are down in 14th with 135 pts.

The forecast for Super Sunday looks lighter from the north, so the wind could be shifty and difficult to read.

While the 49er and FX titles might look secure, nothing is certain on this tricky Lanzarote race track.

49er Men World Championship 2024 – Gold Leaders after final 3 races (71 entries)

subject to protest . . .

1st FRA 16 Erwan FISCHER / Clément PEQUIN – – 3 2 3 – – 45 pts

2nd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX / Floris van de WERKEN – – 4 1 7 – – 75 pts

3rd ESP 74 Diego BOTIN / Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 9 5 -20 – – 87 pts

4th GBR 12 James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 10 4 1 – – 87.2 pts

5th POL 64 Mikołaj STANIUL / Jakub SZTORCH – – -23 21 13 – – 101 pts

6th POL 7 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK / Jacek PIASECKI – – 14 3 5 – – 106 pts

7th SUI 2 Sebastien SCHNEITER / Arno de PLANTA – – 1 20 11 – – 114 pts

8th USA 5 Andrew MOLLERUS / Ian MACDIARMID – – 18 8 2 – – 115 pts

9th GBR 30 James PETERS / Fynn STERRITT – – 5 13 -24 – – 123 pts

10th FRA 51 Julien D’ORTOLI / Noe DELPECH – – 22 12 4 – – 126 pts

49erFX Women World Championship – Gold Leaders after final 3 races (51 entries)

subject to protest . . .

1st NED 2 Odile van AANHOLT / Annette DUETZ – – 3 2 1 – – 44 pts

2nd SWE 1 Vilma BOBECK / Rebecca NETZLER – – 1 1 -23 – – 69 pts

3rd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI / Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 6 -25 3 – – 89 pts

4th AUS 47 Laura HARDING / Annie WILMOT – – 11 12 17 – – 95 pts

5th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL / Kahena KUNZE – – -26 7 16 – – 96 pts

6th ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN / Paula BARCELÓ – – 7 8 2 – – 96 pts

7th GER 33 Inga-Marie HOFMANN / Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 2 -21 4 – – 118 pts

8th BRA 12 Isaura MAENHAUT / Anouk GEURTS – – 4 17 7 – – 119 pts

9th POL 14 Aleksandra MELZACKA / Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 14 9 13 – – 120 pts

10th CAN 71 Georgia LEWIN-LAFRANCE / Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 9 4 9 – – 123 pts

GBR – –

14th GBR 5 Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 5 14 -25 – – 135 pts

