97th Star class Bacardi Cup – Kusznierewicz and Prada claim fifth Title

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada secure their fifth successive Bacardi Cup victory.

With unwavering focus, Kusznierewicz and Prada controlled the fleet from start to finish, clinching an unprecedented fifth consecutive victory and once again forced the chasing fleet to walk in their shadow.

After five races, Mateusz Kusznierewicz/Bruno Prada, Augie Diaz/Henry Boening, and Doyle/Payson Infelise had elevated themselves into a class of their own, setting the stage for a three-way tiebreak showdown in the decisive race 6.

The showdown however never materialised, as Kusznierewicz/Prada took control from the start and never looked back.

On the first downwind, Doyle/Infelise made inroads and geared up to second. They split through the gate and back upwind, where Kusznierewicz/Prada shook off their assault.

Focusing on their own race, they accelerated away in stunning style to hold firm and take the win.

Diaz/Boening crossed the line in 4th and Doyle/Infelise in 5th, securing second and third overall.

There is plenty of potential in the Star fleet, with thirteen U30 teams competing.

As the top placed U30 team in 20thoverall, Facundo Olezza/Ricardo Vadia will be supported by Bacardi to compete at the Star Class Worlds in San Diego, USA from September 4-13, 2024.

2024 Bacardi Cup – Final Leaders after Race 6, 1 discard (66 entries)

1st POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 1 – – 14 pts

2nd USA Augie Diaz / Henry Boening 4 – – 17 pts

3rd USA Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise 5 – – 18 pts

4th AUT Johann Spitzauer / Christian Nehammer 2 – – 35 pts

5th SUI Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo 9 – – 40 pts

6th DEN Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy 8 – – 42 pts

7th BRA Lars Grael / Ubiratan Matos 16 – – 47 pts

8th USA Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche 15 – – 50 pts

9th USA Will Stout / Parker Mitchell 10 – – 51 pts

10th USA Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen 3 – – 54 pts

11th ITA Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi 12 – – 54 pts

Full results available here . . .