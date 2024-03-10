Dinghy

18ft Skiff 2024 JJ Giltinan – Title to Yandoo team of Micah Lane, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake

2024 18ft JJ Giltinan Winners Yandoo
Previous Article
97th Star class Bacardi Cup – Kusznierewicz and Prada claim fifth Title
Next Article
49er/49erFX Worlds – Final Day