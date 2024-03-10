18ft Skiff 2024 JJ Giltinan – Title to Yandoo team of Micah Lane, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake

Yandoo team of Micah Lane, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake became the Winnings 2024 JJ Giltinan world 18ft skiff champions on Sydney Harbour after runaway win in the final race.

Yandoo went into Sunday’s race with a two points lead over their nearest rival, Rag & Famish Hotel, needing to finish within the top two placings in the race to win the title.

At the end of the race Yandoo took the honours by 1m 4s from Finport Finance (Keagan York, Matt Stenta, Phil Marshall), with Andoo (Joel Beashel, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton) a further 13s back in third place.

JJ Giltinan Championship 2024 – Final (27 entries)

1st AUS Yandoo (Micah Lane / Fang Warren / Lewis Brake) – – 14 pts

2nd AUS Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price / Josh McKnight / Finn Rodowicz) – – 22 pts

3rd AUS Andoo (John Winning Jnr / Seve Jarvin / Sam Newton) – – 23 pts

4th AUS Finport Finance (Keagan York / Matt Stenta / Phil Marshall) – – 39 pts

5th GER Black Knight (Heinrich Van Bayern / Thomas Martin / Andy Martin) – – 52 pts

6th NZL ASCC Racing Team (Eli Liefting / Adam Mustill / Josh Schon ) – – 53 pts

7th AUS Balmain (Henry Larkings / Flynn Twomey / Fynn Sprott) – – 61 pts

8th AUS Big Foot Bags and Covers (Dave Hayter / Ben Roxburgh / Elliott Mahar) – – 64 pts

9th AUS Lazarus Capital Partners (Tom Cunich / Marc Chapon / Tim Morishima) – – 65 pts

10th AUS Marine Outlet (John Cooley / Cam Gundy / Charlie Gundy) – – 71 pts

11th AUS Vaikobi (Kirk Mitchell / Andrew Stephenson / Daniel Barnett) – – 71 pts

12th AUS The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Jacob Marks / Alex Marinelli / Matt Doyle) – – 76 pts

13th AUS Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis / Jacob Broome / Josh Feldmann) – – 100 pts

14th AUS smeg (Nathan McNamara / Jed Cruikshank / Jack Taylor) – – 114 pts

15th AUS Sixt (Nathan Edwards / Alex Leslie / Locky Pryor) – – 116 pts

16th AUS VIC Racing Team (Scott Cunningham / Brody Riley / David Cunningham) – – 122 pts

17th AUS C‑Tech QLD (Josh Sloman / George Morton / Angus Barker) – – 127 pts

18th AUS Shaw and Partners (Emma Rankin / Cam McDonald / Tom Quigley) – – 127 pts

19th AUS Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn / Cam Walker / Paddy Bannon) – – 139 pts

20th DEN Bloody Dane Racing Team (Jesper Brondum / Tobias Hemdorf / Max Seydl) – – 148 pts

21st AUS The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel / Jerome Watts / Ben Kirkby) – – 162 pts

22nd AUS 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Hugo Stoner / Hugo Leeming / Hamish Vass) – – 166 pts

23rd AUS Noakes (Bec Hancock / Lindsay Stead / Brandon Buyink) – – 169 pts

24th AUS RAYC Racing Team (Jack Frewin / Ollie Gilmour / Luc Gladwell) – – 182 pts

25th GBR UK 91 Racing Team (Luke Goble / Simon Toplak / Max Seydl) – – 183 pts

26th GER Hoefle Haus (Holger Hoefle / Cam De Nardis / Felix Gruse) – – 187 pts

27th NZL ASCC 2 Racing Team (Craig Keenan / Sam Richardson / Gavin Ninnes) – – 199 pts