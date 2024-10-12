Silver and Bronze for Brits at iQFOiL European Championship in Cagliari

Brits Andy Brown and Matt Barton scooped silver and bronze medals at the 2024 iQFOiL European Championships in Cagliari, Sardinia.

Daniela Peleg (ISR) and Pawel Tarnowski (POL) were crowned the new European Champions after a week of intense competition.

Brown’s result is a career best and follows on from victory at the 2022 Princess Sofia Regatta.

It’s also a welcome return to the podium for Barton, who was runner-up at the iQFOiL World Championships in 2021.

Tricky, light winds in Cagliari, Sardinia, met the finalists but it was Tarnowski who got off the line ahead in the winner-takes-all slalom climax.

Tarnowski clung on to take the top spot, Barton and Brown traded places as the race went on, with Brown just pipping Barton to take silver.

The British Sailing Team’s Finn Hawkins was seventh overall, with young gun Duncan Monaghan coming home 12th, his best result in the senior fleet to date.

In the women’s fleet early leader Islay Watson had to settle for tenth overall after finishing seventh in the quarter finals, while Alice Read was 15th overall.

Men’s Fleet iQFOiL Europeans:

1st POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI

2nd GBR 360 Andy BROWN

3rd GBR 983 Matthew BARTON

4th NED 17 Joost VINK

5th ITA 5 Luca DI TOMASSI

6th ITA 27 Manolo MODENA

7th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS

8th NED 36 Max CASTELEIN

9th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE

10th NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND

Women’s Fleet iQFOiL Europeans::

1st ISR 2 Daniela PELEG

2nd NOR 21 Maya GYSLER

3rd POL 6 Anastasiya VALKEVICH

4th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI

5th ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG

6th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS

7th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES

8th NOR 332 Mina MOBEKK

9th FRA 31 Lola SORIN

10th GBR 20 Islay WATSON