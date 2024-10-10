2024 iQFOiL European Championships – Catch-up time Thursday sees Brits slip from lead

The Sardinian Mistral finally made its appearance in Cagliari on the last day of the iQFOiL European Championships Qualifying Series.

Britain’s Islay Watson is now sixth in the women, and Finn Hawkins fifth, Matthew Barton eighth and Andy Brown ninth in the men.

The 120 athletes from 28 nations completed five intense Course races in both the Women and Men fleets.

Friday marks the final day of the competition, where the 2024 iQFOiL European Champions will be crowned after the Medal Series, which will begin at 10.30 for the Women and 10.45 the Men.

Thursday’s focus was all about making it into the top 10 and qualifying for the Medal Series Friday. The top-ranked athlete advances directly to the final, while the second and third places receive a by to the semifinal.

WOMEN – iQFOiL Qualifying Series

1. Maya Gysler (NOR) – 50 pts

2. Tamar Steinberg (ISR) – 58 pts

3. Daniela Peleg (ISR) – 63 pts

4. Lola Sorin (FRA) – 64 pts

5. ShaharTibi (ISR) – 66 pts

6. Islay Watson (GBR) – 70 pts

7. Sara Wennekes (NED) – 73 pts

8. Anastasya Valkevich (POL) – 76 pts

9. Mina Mobekk (NOR) – 92 pts

10. Manon Pianazza (FRA) – 102 pts

MEN – iQFOiL Qualifying Series

1. Pawel Tarnowski (POL) – 27 pts

2. Luca Di Tomassi (ITA) – 32 pts

3. Adrien Mestre (FRA) – 33 pts

4. Joost Vink (NED) – 34 pts

5. Finn Hawkins (GBR) – 56 pts

6. Manolo Modena (ITA) – 64 pts

7. Luuc Van Opzeeland (NED) – 65 pts

8. Matthew Barton (GBR) – 66 pts

9. Andy Brown (GBR) – 84 pts

10. Bernat Tomas (ESP) -90 pts

