Puig Women’s America’s Cup – British Athena Pathway team tops Group A qualifying series

The British Athena Pathway team tops the Puig Women’s America’s Cup leaderboard after five races of the Group A qualifying series.

Hannah Mills and her team on Athena Pathway finished the one additional race completed Thursay in second place behind Alinghi Red Bull Racing (SUI), taking their scorecard to 36 pts.

Athena Pathway are tied on 36 pts with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (ITA) in second and Alinghi Red Bull Racing (SUI) third on 25 pts.

NYYC American Magic took third, their first podium position, they are in sixth place with 11 pts.

As racing was abandoned for the day, the final three races of the qualifying series for Group A, teams from nations that are also competing in the 37th America’s Cup, will now take place on Friday morning.

The top three teams of Group A will then join the top three teams from Group B – SWE, NED and ESP – invited teams, in the Semi-Final.

The four Semi-Final fleet races are due to take place on Friday afternoon, and the top two teams will progress to the Puig Women’s America’s Cup Final Race on Sunday.

Athena Pathway’s AC40 race boat Sienna, shared with the Group B Canadian team, was damaged during racing Canada’s earlier racing, and sustained damage to the foils and systems.

In order for the British team to race Thursday, a spare AC40 was brought into action with parts transferred from Sienna.

Athena Pathway Team Principal and Skipper Hannah Mills said: “It wouldn’t be an America’s Cup without some challenges, but we are thankful for all the hard work to get us on the start line today.”

“We go again tomorrow [Friday] and are in a strong position currently so we are aiming for some solid races tomorrow to secure a spot in the Semi-Final.”

Puig AC Group A Standings after Race 5